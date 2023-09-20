Cassidy Hutchinson Says Rudy Giuliani Groped Her During January 6 Rally

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has been accused of a staggering amount of untoward and even illegal behavior in recent years. Worst among the allegations are his former employee’s claims that he sexually assaulted and harassed her, which she is currently suing him over, and his campaign to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump, which led to Giuliani being hit with 13 felony counts, including racketeering, in Georgia last month.

Incredibly, Giuliani has now been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct and conspiring to steal the 2020 election simultaneously. In her forthcoming memoir, Enough, former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Giuliani of groping her backstage at the January 6, 2021, Stop the Steal rally in D.C., which immediately preceded the Capitol riot.

At the time, Hutchinson was serving as assistant to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows (who was indicted in Georgia last month along with Trump and Giuliani). In an excerpt of the book obtained by The Guardian ahead of its release next week, Hutchinson says that during the rally, the president’s lawyer and former mayor of New York put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt.” She says she encountered Giuliani and Trump election lawyer John Eastman backstage. Per The Guardian:

“I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman,” she continues. “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey.

“‘We have the evidence. It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off.’ Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer.

“‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” Hutchinson writes.

Hutchinson says Giuliani proceeded to grope her as Eastman looked on:

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she writes. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark.”

Hutchinson is best known for her explosive testimony before the House Select Committee investigating January 6 in 2022, in which she described how Trump and his inner circle plotted to keep him in power. She mentioned Giuliani several times during her testimony, saying she heard him discussing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and that he told her days before the riot that “things might get real, real bad on January 6.” If Hutchinson told the committee that Giuliani groped her, it was not reported publicly.

A representative for Giuliani suggested that the newness of the accusation indicates that Hutchinson is lying and said he will take legal action against her.

“It’s fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release,” Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, told Insider. “Mayor Rudy Giuliani will pursue all appropriate legal action against this disgusting lie.”

Following through on that threat may prove difficult for Giuliani. He’s already in so much legal trouble that he can’t afford to defend himself. Giuliani recently lost a defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers because he couldn’t afford to proceed with the case, and earlier this week, his former lawyer sued him for allegedly failing to pay his $1.4 million bill.