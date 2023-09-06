What We Know About the ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Pennsylvania Prison Escapee

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: AP Images

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania on August 31 and has been on the run ever since.

For the past six days, Cavalcante, who is considered “extremely dangerous” per authorities, has evaded capture and put local communities on edge. Here’s what we know.

Who is Danelo Cavalcante?

The 34-year-old Brazilian national was convicted of first-degree murder in the April 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Cavalcante had a history of domestic violence against Brandao before he threw her to the ground and stabbed her more than 30 times in front of her two children. He initially fled the scene, aided by two friends, but was later arrested in Virginia.

The Associated Press reports that Cavalcante is currently wanted in connection to a 2017 murder in Brazil and that authorities believe he came to the United States illegally after first fleeing to Puerto Rico to escape that charge. According to the Chester County district attorney’s office, authorities believe Brandao discovered that there was an open warrant against Cavalcante in Brazil, and threatened to turn him in to law enforcement.

He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, and fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese. The U.S. Marshals Service as well as local police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that results in his capture.

How did he escape?

On Wednesday, authorities laid out a timeline for Cavalcante’s escape and revealed footage from the day in question. Cavalcante’s cell block entered the prison yard at 8:33am on the morning of the 31st. A few minutes later, he made his move.

CHESTER COUNTY PRISON OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEO OF DANELO CAVALCANTE'S ESCAPE FROM THE EXERCISE YARD



Internal and criminal investigations into the escape of Cavalcante are ongoing, and Prison Officials will provide additional information as able. pic.twitter.com/Thg2YzAOQ0 — Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 6, 2023

“At 8:51am, Cavalcante escapes from the prison having crab walked up a wall, pushed his way through the razor wire, run across the roof, scaled another fence and pushed his way through more razor wire,” said Howard Holland, the acting warden of the prison.

Cavalcante was discovered missing after his block returned inside and he was nowhere to be found after additional counts were done.

NBC10, a local affiliate, reported that another prisoner, Igor Bolte, escaped the same prison in May, but was caught minutes later. Bolte is believed to have used a similar method in his own escape, climbing up to a roof while on-duty police were distracted by an argument as inmates played basketball.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that Cavalcante used the same route as Bolte despite the addition of razor wire following Bolte’s escape in order to prevent future attempts.

Have there been any sightings?

Cavalcante has been spotted several times since his escape, all in locations near the prison. Authorities believe that Cavalcante is using heavily wooded areas to evade capture. He was seen on surveillance cameras on Saturday carrying a backpack a mile and a half away from the prison, according to 6ABC.

On Monday evening, Cavalcante was seen on a trail camera near Longwood Gardens, a botanical garden in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, which is further south. As a result, the popular attraction remained closed Wednesday as law enforcement expanded its search.

Ryan Drummond, who lives in the township, told the New York Times that he is “100 percent’ certain that he encountered Cavalcante Friday evening after hearing a sound in his kitchen and finding a pair of doors cracked open. He saw a man carrying a bag leave his house and later discovered fruit he just purchased missing. When police arrived, there was no one to be found.

During a Monday press conference, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police advised those living within the search area to “avoid the wooded area or anything outside of the immediate area around their homes” as it’s believed Cavalcante might still be in the vicinity of the three mile search radius.

“We’re certainly not trying to lock anyone down, but we want to keep residents as safe as possible while we thoroughly search that area,” Bivens said.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and the Kennett Consolidated School District both announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday because of the search.

The New York Times reports that law enforcement is also playing a recording from Cavalcante’s mother in Portuguese, pleading with her son to turn himself in.

Chester County district attorney Deborah Ryan advised residents to be vigilant as long as Cavalcante remains on the run.

“Lock your doors. Lock your cars. He is still considered an extremely dangerous individual,” she said during a press conference over the weekend.