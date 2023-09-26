Joe Biden’s problems may be offset by Republican extremism. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There’s no shortage of pessimism among Democrats these days when it comes to the 2024 elections. Joe Biden is at best even money to defeat a deeply unpopular Republican presidential front-runner who is sounding crazier than ever as he faces multiple felony trials. Much of the public seems seized by a sort of snarling apathy that presents the party controlling the White House with the prospect of low base turnout and hostile swing voters. The 2024 Senate landscape will make it very tough for Chuck Schumer to hold on to his gavel as majority leader.

But there’s one possible leading indicator for 2024 that is currently looking very good for the Donkey Party: strong performances in this year’s special elections, as the New York Times’ Reid J. Epstein reports:

In special elections this year for state legislative offices, Democrats have exceeded Mr. Biden’s performance in the 2020 presidential election in 21 of 27 races, topping his showing by an average of seven percentage points, according to a study conducted by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the party’s campaign arm for state legislative races.

Those results, combined with an 11-point triumph for a liberal State Supreme Court candidate in Wisconsin this spring and a 14-point defeat of an Ohio ballot referendum this summer in a contest widely viewed as a proxy battle over abortion rights, run counter to months of public opinion polling that has found Mr. Biden to be deeply unpopular heading into his re-election bid next year.

Historically, this level of performance in off-year special elections has had some significant predictive value, notes FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich. He calculates that Democrats have exceeded their past share of the vote in this year’s special elections by an average of 11 percentage points and suggests this may carry over to next year:

It’s a potential sign of a Democratic wave election in 2024. In each of the past three election cycles, a party’s average overperformance in all special elections in a given cycle has been a close match for the eventual House popular vote in the eventual general election — albeit a couple of points better for Democrats.

On the other hand, there are some counter-indicators as well. Republicans currently lead in the RealClearPolitics average of generic congressional ballot polls for 2024 (44.6 percent to 43.2 percent). It’s too early for such polls to have much predictive value, but they are not consistent with any impending Democratic wave. It’s also possible that Democratic overperformance in state legislative special elections reflects a political landscape still strongly affected by the post-Roe fight over abortion policy that may not carry over into a national election. And as Rakich stipulates, there have been election cycles (notably 1997–98) in which the results flatly contradicted the trend lines suggested by previous-year special elections.

In any event, special elections will soon be overshadowed to a significant extent by the results of regular off-year elections. There is no reason to anticipate much Democratic success in deep-red Louisiana, where the current Democratic governor is term-limited this year. The Republican attorney general is a solid favorite to defeat the Democratic Transportation secretary in the state’s nonpartisan “jungle primary.” In Mississippi, Democratic public-service commissioner Brandon Presley — Elvis’s second cousin — has created some excitement in his challenge of scandal-plagued incumbent Republican governor Tate Reeves. But the partisan complexion of the state makes a Presley win unlikely.

Democratic prospects look better at the top of the ballot in Kentucky, where incumbent governor Andy Beshear is quite popular and is favored over Republican attorney general Daniel Cameron, though Kentucky’s Republican tendencies make the race potentially competitive. And in Virginia, Republican governor and national party star Glenn Youngkin is waging a high-profile battle to win control of the commonwealth’s legislature (Democrats currently control the state senate). This is one contest in which the national party’s problems could definitely spill over to affect a state party even in the absence of national elections: The federal-government shutdown that House Republicans seem determined to trigger at the end of this month will do the GOP no favors in Washington-dependent Northern Virginia.

If Democrats do continue to exceed electoral expectations in 2023, it may serve as a reminder that many Republicans love extremism more than victory. And that’s Biden’s abiding ace in the hole for 2024 as well.