Jamaal Bowman Pulled a Fire Alarm on Capitol Hill

A purported image, taken from a security camera at the Cannon House Office Building, of Representative Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm on Saturday. Photo: Video screencap/U.S. Capitol Police

Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York was accused of deliberately pulling a fire alarm in a House office building this morning in the chaotic hours before a vote to fund the government and avert a shutdown.

In a statement posted on X/Twitter, Bryan Steil, the chair of the House Administration Committee said “Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway.”

A spokesperson for the progressive Democrat later said that “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

Speaking with reporters after the House voted to pass a stopgap spending bill on Saturday afternoon, Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters “this is serious” and that the House Ethics Committee should investigate Bowman. The California Republican added that he would talk to Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries about the situation, and insisted that “this should not go without punishment.” He even went so far as to compare Bowman’s actions to those undertaken by rioters on January 6, 2021.

“When we found that an individual elected to Congress would pull a fire alarm that’s a new low,” McCarthy said. “We watched how people have been treated if they have done something wrong in this Capitol. It will be interesting to see how he is treated on what he was trying to obstruct when it came to the American public.”

Jeffries declined to weigh in at a press conference. “I haven’t seen the video so until I see the video I’ll have no further comment.”

Bowman, speaking to reporters after he and nearly all other House Democrats voted for the stopgap spending bill, insisted, “I thought the alarm would open the door.”

A spokesperson for Representative Nicole Malliotakis commented that the Staten Island congresswoman was already preparing a resolution to expel Bowman from Congress. There would be no effort to fast track the expulsion process, however.

This is the text of the Malliotakis resolution to expel Bowman. Told that it will NOT be offered as privileged but working through leadership on it pic.twitter.com/jH24fnWyCW — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 30, 2023

Other New York Republicans also blasted Bowman’s actions. Elise Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference, said that her colleague committed “a felony” while embattled Long Island Republican George Santos called it “an act of insurrection.”

This post has been updated.