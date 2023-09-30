Master Dealmaker Melania Trump Keeps Renegotiating Her Prenup

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

As Donald Trump was hit with four indictments in the past six months both tabloid reports and Melania Trump’s actions have told us that she simply does not care. But why, exactly, is Melania so unbothered by her husband’s legal and political strife?

Donald claimed in a recent interview that Melania is just “very even-keeled.” Many Trump foes have suggested that Melania is so fed up with her husband and his alleged philandering that she wouldn’t mind seeing him behind bars. Now, a new report offers an alternate explanation for Melania’s chill demeanor: she knows she’s set financially, whatever becomes of Donald Trump.

Page Six reported on Thursday that over the last year, Melania has been renegotiating the preuptial agreement from their 2005 union. The insider said this isn’t a sign that Melania has suddenly had it with Donald, as this is a fairly common occurrence in their marriage.

“This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” the source said. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.”

A second source elaborated: “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”

It seems that while Melania did not explicitly threaten divorce, she decided to use her husband’s legally and politically sensitive predicaments to her advantage. The Post reports:

Said our source, “Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgments,” and the renegotiated prenup would “provide a more solid future” for Melania and their son should the couple split. “It’s not that she threatened to leave him,” the source cautioned. “It’s definitely the underlying idea.”

According to a 2020 book by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, the “postnup” was also reconfigured at the end of the 2016 election, which brought to light rumors of Donald’s affairs and the Access Hollywood tape. Supposedly the First Lady did not immediately move into the White House because negotiations were ongoing, not because Barron was finishing his school year, as was reported at the time.

So it seems Donald Trump is having a bit of trouble making his agreements with Melania stick. Maybe he should check out The Art of the Deal, a book that has his name on it, though he didn’t actually write it.