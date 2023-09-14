Read the Indictment of Hunter Biden

Photo: Julio Cortez/AP

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony counts for making a false statement while purchasing a firearm and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. In federal court in Delaware on Thursday, special counsel David Weiss officially filed the charges claiming that the president’s son purchased a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018, stating on the application that he was not using drugs. “In fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious,” the indictment alleges.

Biden was charged following the dramatic collapse of his plea deal in July. The indictment does not address the misdemeanor counts he is facing for allegedly failing to pay up to $1.5 million in federal taxes. Those charges could be filed either in California or the District of Columbia, which Weiss’s team has claimed is the proper venue. Read the indictment on the gun charge here:

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.