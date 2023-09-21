Trump Is Secretly Worried About His Prison Jumpsuit

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Getty

Though Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year, when it comes to the prospect of prison time, he’s trying to play it cool. In an interview last week, Meet the Press host Kristen Welker asked the former president, “When you go to bed at night, do you worry about going to jail?” Unsurprisingly, Trump did not confess his darkest fears to Welker. Instead, he replied, “No, I don’t really. I don’t even think about it. I’m built a little differently, I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, ‘How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?’ I don’t even think about it.”

Kristen Welker asks former President Trump about the indictments he's facing and the possibility that he could be sentenced to prison.



Welker: "Do you worry about going to jail?"



Trump: "I don't even think about it."

Obviously, this is classic Trump self-aggrandizing; I refuse to believe that adoring peasants are stopping him at Mar-a-Lago and asking how he stays so brave even in the face of this vicious political persecution.

It seems the reality is that Trump is worried about the prospect that he’ll lose of one the many cases against him, as anyone would be. Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday that, according to three sources, in recent months Trump has been peppering confidants and attorneys with questions about what his life might look like in prison:

Would the authorities make him wear “one of those jumpsuits” in prison?

… Would he be sent to a “club fed” style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a “bad” prison? Would he serve out a sentence in a plush home confinement? Would government officials try to strip him of his lifetime Secret Service protections? What would they make him wear, if his enemies actually did ever get him in a cell — an unprecedented set of consequences for a former leader of the free world.

What would happen — including in the Fulton County, Georgia criminal case against him and various co-defendants — if he were convicted and sentenced, but also re-elected?

So, just as Succession managed to mirror a lot of real-life Rupert Murdoch drama, it may have predicted conversations currently taking place between Trump and his personal aide/co-defendant Walt Nauta.

“Prison consultants” are a real thing, but they won’t be able to help Trump with these questions. No one knows if the former president of the United State still gets two scoops of ice cream in the slammer, what the presidential prison garb looks like, or how you conduct an inauguration from the Fulton County jail. I guess we’re all just going to have to stay tuned.