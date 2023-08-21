Why Are Hundreds of People Still Missing on Maui?

Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

The Maui fire’s human toll is already horrific: 115 people have been confirmed dead after a rapidly moving blaze swept across the west side of the Hawaiian island earlier this month, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. “No one has ever seen this that is alive today,” Maui police chief John Pelleiter said at a news conference Wednesday. “Not this size, not this number, not this volume — and we’re not done.”

Officials expect that the number of dead will rise as rescue teams, including cadaver dogs, continue to search the destroyed town of Lahaina and other areas ravaged by the fire. But thankfully, the number of missing is starting to come down: On August 24, authorities released a list of 388 people and have accounted for many of those names on the tally. Below is everything we know about those still missing on Maui.

The number of missing goes down — then back up again

On September 1, Governor Josh Green said that he expected the next vetted list of missing people would drop from “down into the double digits, so thank God.” But the next day, the FBI announced that there were still 385 people who were unaccounted for. While authorities were able to remove 245 people from the list of 388, almost the same number was added by the Red Cross and individuals looking for their loved ones.

On September 4, Green said that the search for victims on land is complete and that there is “still some search going on in the ocean.”

The search for the dead enters the sea

With the search of the scorched town of Lahaina 99 percent complete, FBI teams are now looking 200 yards into the harbor, where many residents fled to escape the flames and smoke when the fire tore through town. Governor Josh Green said that the teams are not expected to find substantial numbers of new victims in the water. “We will find possibly the remains of some individuals on the boats that were out there,” he said on August 29. “There are a couple other sensitive spots that were underwater that had to be investigated. But we’re not anticipating a significant increase.”

Green added that he does not expect the death toll to rise much further, suggesting that the hundreds of those unaccounted for will be tracked down.

Utility company denies fault in wildfires

Last week, Maui County filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, alleging that the utility company’s lack of action directly resulted in the deadly fires. Specifically, the county claims the company failed to power down their electrical equipment on August 7 despite a National Weather Service warning, adding that their “energized and downed power lines ignited dry fuel such as grass and brush, causing the fires.” Maui County also claims that Hawaiian Electric failed to maintain the power grid and electrical system, which resulted in several fires on August 8.

Hawaiian Electric pushed back against the lawsuit on Sunday, writing in a statement that the cause of the second wildfire “has not been determined.” The company maintains that the power lines in Lahaina were not energized for more than six hours by the time the second wildfire broke out on August 8.

“We were surprised and disappointed that the County of Maui rushed to court even before completing its own investigation,” said Shelee Kimura, the president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric. “We believe the complaint is factually and legally irresponsible.”

The number of missing comes way down

The number of missing people has fluctuated since the fires destroyed the town of Lahaina in early August. As of Monday, the number of missing people was at 850 — then shot up to 1,100 as the FBI vetted its database of missing people to contact and mark safe. That number fell again as efforts to contact those missing people expanded. On Friday, Maui County released a list of 388 people who were still missing.

The vetted list helped bring the number of missing further down, with several people on there wondering why they were marked as unaccounted for when they had reported themselves safe to the FBI or to FEMA. Roughly 100 of those 388 people have now been tentatively marked as safe.

The names of those still missing are made public

The list of the 388 also including the names of the missing so that family can either mark their loved ones as safe or inform officials that they are still unaccounted for. “We know that it will help with the investigation,” Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

Why has the number of missing fluctuated so much?

The aftermath of the Maui fire left evacuees scattered across the island and rescuers searching through rubble for the remains of victims of a blaze hot enough to melt cars. (As of August 30, 44 of the 115 victims have been identified.) The large number of tourists on the island and the substantial number of homeless residents in Lahaina also pose major challenges, as tourists were likely to head to the mainland — not necessarily aware that they were being searched for — and homeless residents do not always have easily traceable contact information. There was also a substantial number of immigrants living alone on the island whose families are abroad.

“Any time you’ve got a situation where there’s no communication, disrupted transportation, those lead to breakdowns in information sharing as well,” a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told the Washington Post.

Steven Merril, the FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Honolulu field office, told NBC News that the toll of missing person “doesn’t necessarily mean that these people, are in fact, missing.” Looking at past fires helps put the trend in perspective. After the 2018 Camp Fire, which was the deadliest in modern U.S. history until Maui, over 1,000 people were reported missing. By the time the difficult work of identifying remains was completed, 85 deaths were confirmed — a tragic number, but far short of the early missing figures. Still, officials fear that the death toll could still rise considerably.

That the odds are in their favor is hardly a comfort to those searching for their missing friends and family. “It’s not a numbers game,” Maui police chief John Pelletier said last week. Beth McLeod, a resident of Rochester, New York, has been calling databases searching for her mother-in-law who has not checked in. “We love you, and we’re not going to stop at anything to find you,” McLeod told the local NBC station.

A difficult search continues

The search effort on Maui remains an extremely difficult effort. Several names on the missing list are just first names, and others do not have identifying information like gender or age. With the search of single-story buildings in Lahaina complete, recovery teams are now focusing on multi-story buildings that collapsed in the blaze. “We know there are going to be tragedies in the buildings that haven’t yet been searched,” Governor Josh Green told Hawaii News Now. Green estimated that the search would take one-to-two weeks.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, identifying remains is a tremendous challenge: Officials have encouraged those with missing loved ones to submit DNA to a database to help identify victims whose partial remains have been recovered. (A little over 40 of the victims have been identified so far.) “Realistically, we’re going to have a number of confirmed, we’re going to have a number of presumed,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at a press conference on Tuesday. Pelletier compared the challenge of finding human remains to the September 11 attacks. “Two thousand people on 9/11 were not recovered,” he said. “We have an entire town that was destroyed.”

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.