9-Year-Old Kidnapped During Upstate Camping Trip Found Safe

Photo: Family photo via AP

A nine-year-old girl taken from her family during a camping trip in upstate New York this weekend was found safe on Monday, and a suspect in her disappearance has been arrested. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press conference that Charlotte Sena was discovered “in good health” following a two-day search, though details of what happened to her after disappearing remain sketchy. Below is what we know about the Charlotte Sena story as it develops.

The abduction

On Saturday night, Sena’s family was camping at Moreau Lake State Park about 35 miles north of Albany, and about 12 miles from her family’s home in Greenfield, New York. According to Governor Hochul, Sena was riding her bike around a campsite loop with other children. She decided to take another lap by herself, and never returned. Her mother called 911 after finding Sena’s bike around 6:45 p.m. Monday’s rescue marked the end of an intense search, which involved around 400 law enforcement officials, including forest rangers, police officers, and the FBI. Authorities issued an Amber alert on Sunday, and state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said that it was “quite possible that an abduction had taken place.”

How police found Sena and the suspect

According to Governor Hochul, the Sena family remained at the campsite, awaiting Charlotte’s possible return, as police watched their home in Greenfield from a distance. Around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, officers saw a man leave a piece of paper in the Sena mailbox, later described as a ransom note. (The contents of the note have not been revealed.) Investigators then pulled fingerprints from the message and found a match with a suspect who was arrested for drunk driving in 1999. Law enforcement officials found the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Jr., at his mother’s home in Ballston Spa, where he was living in a camper behind the house. Around 6:30 p.m., they entered the camper and arrested Ross.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Hochul said on Monday. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

“Often these stories don’t end up like this,” Hochul added.

The suspect has been charged

On Tuesday, Ross Jr. was arraigned at the Milton town court and charged with kidnapping. New York State Police stated that he was remanded to Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Sena family said that they were “thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets.”