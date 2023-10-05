The Feds Got George Santos’s Accountant

Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Another member of George Santos’s circle has found themselves in legal trouble.

Nancy Marks, who worked as an accountant on the congressman’s 2020 and 2022 House campaigns, is expected to plead guilty to at least one felony charge in federal court, according to the New York Times. Marks is expected to appear in court in Central Islip, Long Island, Thursday afternoon. She resigned as Santos’s campaign accountant earlier in the year as questions grew about the serial liar’s finances.

The specific charge has not been made public yet, but it’s believed to be connected to the ongoing criminal case against Santos. In May, he was indicted on 13 federal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements. Prosecutors allege that Santos directed a political consultant to solicit contributions for his campaign only to use the funds for personal use such as paying bills or buying designer clothes.

Santos has maintained his innocence in the matter and has even indicated his plans to run for reelection in 2024 despite numerous calls for him to resign from office. Last month, prosecutors in the case sought to delay his court date to October 27.

Marks is only the latest former employee of Santos to find themselves on the wrong side of the law. In August, Samuel Miele, a former fundraiser for the congressman, was charged with impersonating an aide of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He is alleged to have pretended to be McCarthy’s past chief of staff in order to solicit donations to Santos’s campaign. Miele pleaded not guilty.