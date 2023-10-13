George Santos Has Meltdown While Holding Mystery Baby

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Journalists tend to like reporting the news. There’s a whole cringey scene about it in The Newsroom. Generally, this involves telling readers what happened as well as what it might mean. But sometimes we have no idea what’s going on, and it’s actually more fun if we keep it that way.

This is one of those moments.

So, here’s what happened. We’ve all had an extremely long week, as you’re likely aware. On Friday afternoon, George Santos, the New York representative whose tally of alleged federal crimes is now up to 23, was spotted screaming in the hallway of the Longworth House Office Building. It appears Santos — who famously suggested his family was Jewish then revised this to “Jew-ish” — was accosted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Normally, neither a small protest on Capitol Hill nor George Santos shouting in front of a gaggle of reporters would be all that notable. But there’s the twist: Santos was holding a 2-month-old baby when this all went down.

> @MrSantosNY gets into it with protestors who were accosting him in the hallway about the “ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israelis.”



Santos was holding a 2 month old baby when they first started accosting him. pic.twitter.com/dLMWMkdkTa — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) October 13, 2023

What just happened in Longworth??? pic.twitter.com/ujKHayt8aT — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) October 13, 2023

You probably have a lot of questions right now, as do I. But I think it’s best that we just send our best wishes to this mystery baby and end the week on this perfect, utterly bonkers tweet.

George Santos just left Tim Burchett’s office with a baby in his arms. When asked if it was his baby, he said “not yet.” pic.twitter.com/QQsfPAo8hC — Matt Rice (@matthew___rice) October 13, 2023