Giuliani’s Financial Troubles Are Getting Worse and Worse

The condo building. Photo: Google Maps

The Internal Revenue Service now has Rudy Giuliani in its sights.

CNN has confirmed a Daily Mail report that the IRS has placed a lien on Giuliani’s Palm Beach, Florida, condo because the former New York City mayor owes more than a half a million dollars in taxes, according to court documents.

Giuliani first purchased the property back in 2010 with his then-wife Judith and, per the Palm Beach Daily News, once listed it for sale at $3.3 million in 2019 to no avail. Ted Goodman, an advisor of Giuliani’s, issued a statement in response to the reporting.

“Mayor Giuliani is suing Joe Biden for defamation, and I get asked about a potential tax issue. You just can’t make this stuff up. In any event, Mayor Giuliani—through his accountant—has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability,” he said.

As Giuliani’s legal troubles have continued unabated, his financial situation has only grown more dire. He is believed to owe a significant amount of legal debt with estimations ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to close to $3 million, as one person familiar with the situation told the New York Times in August. The bills stem from the many lawsuits and court cases he’s been party to, from civil suits to criminal ones, particularly surrounding his involvement in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Giuliani was recently named as one of 19 co-defendants charged in the Fulton County district attorney’s sprawling indictment connected to election fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, a matter that will take months to resolve.

In August, Giuliani was ordered to pay the attorney fees of a Georgia election worker he was found guilty of defaming. Last month, his former attorney Robert Costello sued Giuliani, alleging he owed him and his firm Davidoff, Hutcher & Citron LLP $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees. It reportedly took some convincing, but Trump eventually held a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for his former lawyer at his Bedminster Golf Club to assist Giuliani with his outstanding bills.