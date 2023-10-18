Is X (Formerly Twitter) Worth $1?

Do you have a dollar for me? Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially started testing a subscription service called “Not a Bot.” The plan is to charge new users a dollar a year, entitling them to “post content, Like posts, Reply, Repost and Quote other accounts’ posts,” according to the company. X is trying out the system, which only affects new users, in the Philippines and New Zealand.

X’s line on Not a Bot is that it will “combat bots and spammers” by imposing a cost on creating new accounts, which some bad actors depend on en masse. It’s also in line with previous statements by Musk, who has been privately suggesting since 2002 that he might put the entire service behind a paywall and who floated the possibility in public last month.

Charging a dollar a year for a social-media service is unusual but not unprecedented. WhatsApp, which was eventually acquired by Facebook, worked this way for a few years, although it did so to fund its modest expenses, not with spam in mind. A few commentators have suggested that Not a Bot is a clever way to harvest a bunch of credit-card numbers in preparation for X’s transformation into a payment processor and “Everything App,” but X’s own legal language around the service tells a different story: The subscription can be paid via Apple or Google in-app purchases, or through X’s website using the payment processor Stripe. The company isn’t harvesting much of anything, here, but rather doing a bit of outsourcing. It’s weeding out users who don’t want to pay, or who are willing to pay — as regular posters or as spammers — but who might raise flags or hit roadblocks as they deal with Apple, Google, or Stripe.

Musk’s crusade against spam and bots has always been sort of funny: His pre-purchase obsession with “bot swarms” was clearly influenced by the fact that he was one of the most popular people on the platform, which meant his replies really were filled with nonsense and thirsty spam; most users, in contrast, posted rarely and when they did got little to no feedback, genuine or fake, in return. X Premium, the $8-a-month precursor to Not a Bot, didn’t solve this Musk-adjacent problem but did alter it in one crucial way: The flood of spammy responses that always appear under popular posts are now just filled with blue-check accounts that have paid to be visible there, some still hawking crypto scams or performing in obviously inauthentic ways, and others harvesting views with non-sequitur memes and stolen content to get direct payouts from X’s new creator program. With X Premium, Musk didn’t so much solve his highly specific and unrepresentative spam problem as make it official and monetize it. Again, from his strange perspective on the platform, this probably looks like an improvement.

For everyone else, X’s pay-for-play experiments have been a mixed bag at best. Boosted visibility for paid accounts has come at the expense of visibility and engagement for unpaid accounts, reducing incentives to post on a platform where the vast majority of users already refrain (Twitter’s actual biggest problem ahead of Musk’s purchase was that it was having trouble growing and retaining old users, not that it was being thwarted by bots). Contra Musk’s tough talk on spam and bots, and the company’s unverifiable claims that it’s been reduced overall, suspicious or just plain janky content is at the very least more visible to users than it was before, giving the distinct impression of a platform that’s struggling to function at a basic level.

Setting aside specific plans and motives, Not a Bot helps us understand how X’s new leadership actually sees the service, social media, and maybe the world in general. If you pay, you’re allowed to speak. If you pay more, you get to speak louder. This is, I guess, how a lot of things work — that it feels novel is a testament to the success of social media’s actually unusual prevailing model, in which speaking privileges were granted in exchange for submission to surveillance and advertising. On those services, though, you could still pay to speak louder. It was just called advertising, and it has struggled mightily with spam problems of its own, including on X itself, from bad actors willing to spend a little money to make a lot more. For example! Here’s an ad from September, paid for by an X Premium subscriber, and viewed, at least according to Twitter’s metrics, more than 100,000 times, using a photo of Elon Musk to shill a crypto scam:

Photo: @carter_clm/X

The real question for X, which needs new users and revenue more than it needs to fix Elon Musk’s replies, isn’t whether charging a dollar a month will help with spam and bots. It’s how many other people this friction and price — which is especially hostile to people and countries with limited access to conventional finance infrastructure — keeps away, and whether users who are able to pay can imagine doing so for X at all.