Hamas Militants Launch Stunning Attack in Israel: What We Know

Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hundreds are reported dead in Israel after Hamas Palestinian militants launched a stunning surprise attack on Saturday, invading multiple towns in southern Israel by land, sea, and air after firing thousands of rockets and missiles at Israeli cities. The wide-scale offensive, which marked the 50th anniversary of Israel’s 1973 War, is the largest the country has faced in decades, and a startling escalation of the endless conflict between Israel and Palestinians militants in the occupied territories, including Gaza, which has been under an strict Israeli blockade since Hamas took control of the densely populated strip of land in 2007.

“We are at war,” Israeli prime minister Bibi Netanyahu said in a national address responding to the attack, vowing to “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.” Israel quickly launched a massive wave of retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza and called up military reservists.

At least 22 people have died and more than 500 people have been injured after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants.

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war." Follow live updates: https://t.co/xK3uNbj7Js pic.twitter.com/h5Nix4ARCW — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2023

Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it conducted “coordinated” attacks on 50 targets, and that fighting was ongoing at 25 locations, including Israel’s Ra’im military base. Israel says fighting continues in 22 locations, and that it conducted airstrikes on nearly 20 targets in Gaza linked to Hamas leadership.

Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) map showing breadth of Hamas attacks. Small numbers of Hamas militants faced minimal resistance for at least 4 hours in five towns or villages. Hamas rockets terrorized at least 22 locations. In scale, execution, and shock, this is indeed Israel’s 9-11. pic.twitter.com/JcAG0hPNkR — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) October 7, 2023

President Biden called the attack “appalling” in a statement on Saturday and affirmed the United States’ “rock solid and unwavering” support for Israel and its right to defend itself. Numerous other western leaders have also condemned the attack.

Israeli authorities say at least 70 Israelis have been killed in the violence, and that militants captured numerous military personnel and civilians and moved them to the Gaza Strip. It’s not clear how many.

In one Israeli town, Sderot, video evidence reviewed by the New York Times indicates that a truck of Palestinian militants gunned down numerous people, who appear to be civilians, while driving through part of the town.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and more than 1,600 wounded by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. One airstrike leveled a 14-story residential/office tower in Gaza:

This post has been updated.