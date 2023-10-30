Kremlin: Airport Mob Searching for Israelis Isn’t Our Fault

Photo: AP

After a mob searching for Israelis overran a Russian airport on Sunday night, the Kremlin placed the blame for the incident on nebulous foreign influences.

“It is well known and obvious that yesterday’s event around the Makhachkala airport is largely the result of outside interference, including information influence from outside,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. The Associated Press reports that Russian president Vladimir Putin called a meeting Monday of the country’s highest ranking security and law-enforcement officials to address the incident.

On Sunday night, the airport, located in the majority-Muslim region of Dagestan, was temporarily overtaken by a large crowd who stormed the site, forcing flights to be diverted and the temporary closure of the facility. The Washington Post reports that the incident stemmed from calls on the app Telegram for the assembled crowd to “catch” Israelis. According to reports, hundreds of people flooded the airport in Makhachkala and even made their way onto the runway.

Insane footage on Russian social media from Makhachkala in the North Caucasus region, where there have been several anti-Semitic protests this weekend.



A crowd of people, some with Palestinian flags, broke into the airport in search of passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/MZxyvxi6T3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 29, 2023

Videos and images posted to social media appear to show the crowd running through the airport, some holding Palestinian flags. Reuters reports that others carried signs with antisemitic messages like “There is no place for child killers in Dagestan” and “We are against Jewish refugees.” The flight, operated by the Russian airline Red Wings, landed from Tel Aviv at 7:17 p.m. and was encircled by protesters upon its arrival, per CNN. Passengers were blocked from disembarking, as the tarmac was swarmed with people.

The AP reports that more than 20 people were injured in the chaos and that 60 people were ultimately detained by authorities, citing information from Dagestan’s ministry of health.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Sunday that the Israeli ambassador to Russia is working to “secure the well-being of Jews and Israelis at the site.”

“Israel expects the Russian legal authorities to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis,” it read.

In the weeks since Hamas’s attack on Israeli civilians and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war, there has been a significant increase in threats to Jewish people and institutions both in the U.S. and internationally. Cornell University is currently investigating a series of online messages that threatened violence against Jewish students, specifically naming the building that houses the school’s Center for Jewish Living. And in Paris, Jewish schools were evacuated on Monday morning after a bomb threat.