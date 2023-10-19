Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty to Interfering With the 2020 Election in Georgia

Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Sidney Powell, the conspiracy-spewing former attorney for the Trump campaign, reached a deal Thursday to plead guilty on the eve of the Georgia election interference case against her.

As part of the plea deal, Powell will receive six years probation, pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia, as well as write a letter of apology to citizens of the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She will plead guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties and has agreed to testify truthfully at future trials for her other co-defendants, potentially even Donald Trump. Jury selection for Powell’s trial with Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, which was separated from the other 17 co-defendants, was set to begin on Friday.

In the indictment, Powell was alleged to have hired a firm to illegally access election equipment and voter data in Coffee County in southeastern Georgia. She previously faced seven counts in total including charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Powell is not the first co-defendant in the election subversion case to plead guilty. Last month, bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was also alleged to have taken part in the Coffee County scheme, agreed to take a plea deal for his role in the matter and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts. NBC News reports that he was recommended five years probation, 200 hours of community service, as well as paying a $5,000 fine.

As of right now, Chesebro’s trial is still slated to continue. The attorney, who is believed to have orchestrated the plan to create slates of fake electors following the 2020 election, reportedly turned down a plea deal offered to him by prosecutors earlier this week.