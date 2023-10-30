Gavin Newsom Steamrolls Little Kid During Trip to China

Photo: Office of the Governor of California

A work trip abroad is a time-tested ritual for American governors with presidential aspirations. These excursions are meant to show that a politician is ready for the international spotlight. But California governor Gavin Newsom had a different approach in mind during his recent trip to China.

Toward the end of Newsom’s weeklong visit to China to discuss climate action, Newsom toured an elementary school in Beijing to learn about its agricultural science programs — and to play a little basketball. He went a little overboard with the latter part. Video shows the six-foot-three governor trying out some moves for the camera to very mixed results. After Newsom fails to spin the ball on his finger, he dribbles left, which he is apparently also not good at. When one of the kids steps up to guard him, Newsom levels his small opponent, then tries to salvage the situation with a bear hug.

California Governor Gavin Newsom accidentally topples little kid during pickup game of basketball in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/0m0Q3FFYfE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 29, 2023

“I got you,” Newsom told the boy who just took a charge that would make Kyle Lowry proud. Thankfully, neither the child nor the 56-year-old man was hurt.

Newsom also met last week with President Xi Jinping, building his rolodex as he flirts with a presidential run some time in the future. But anyone can chat with a president — only a few can make a pickup game with kids so unintentionally entertaining.