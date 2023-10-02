Trump and Tish James Face Off in Manhattan Courtroom

Trump’s in court again. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Letitia James’s civil fraud case against Donald Trump officially began Monday morning despite several attempts by the former president and his legal team to delay the proceedings. And Trump and James are both there in person for the opening day of the trial.

James entered the courtroom around 9:30 a.m. sporting a smart black suit, the room teeming with Secret Service and court officers in anticipation of Trump’s arrival. The attorney general, who was recently awarded a win in this case, had an almost happy air about her, at one point she turned to someone in the audience and waved with a beaming smile.

In contrast, the former president entered in a pale blue shirt and navy suit, his head appearing to be somewhat lowered as he walked in and made his way into the well. Trump walked past James as he entered court, but with all the officers and agents surrounding him. It’s unclear how he reacted.

Kevin C. Wallace of the attorney general’s office provided the prosecution’s opening statement, saying repeatedly that the defendants “acted with the intent to defraud.”

Christopher Kise, the former Florida solicitor general and member of Trump’s legal team, gave the opening statement for the defense, making the argument that differences in valuations of a property isn’t inherently fraudulent.

“Buyers have a duty, sellers have a duty, none of them are wrong—they’re just different,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP

Outside of the courthouse Monday morning, James said her team proved the defendants committed “persistent fraud” and that they will prove their other claims in court.

“My message is simple. No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law,” she said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James makes a statement as former Pres. Trump's civil fraud trial is set to begin: "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law." https://t.co/JOAeQzvGY0 pic.twitter.com/tHt2IkQ4uX — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2023

The stakes of the case have not been lost on Trump, who railed against the judge on social media Sunday, saying Engoron should “resign from the ‘Bench’ and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power.” This civil case is only one of the many legal battles that the former president is facing, not including four other indictments that boast racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with the 2020 election and January 6.

Once he arrived at the courthouse, Trump doubled down on his rhetoric from the day before, railing against the judge and James to reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” he said.

Trump, at an NYC courthouse, attacks the judge and prosecutors involved in his fraud case pic.twitter.com/LqjNW7x5AC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2023

It was a little more than a year ago when James first filed a lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children, and his namesake company, the Trump Organization. The attorney general’s office alleged that Trump fraudulently inflated the worth of several of his iconic properties — including Mar-a-Lago and his penthouse apartment in Trump Tower — with the goal of receiving more favorable loan terms from banks. Though the allegations against his oldest daughter, Ivanka, were ultimately found to be over the statute of limitations, Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are still implicated in the case.

In the case, James is seeking to permanently bar Trump, his children, and his company from operating a business in the state of New York as well as a $250 million fine. In a ruling last week, Judge Arthur Engoron found the attorney general’s office had sufficiently proved that Trump was liable for fraud and called for the operating licenses for his family’s limited-liability companies to be rescinded and the businesses placed under control of independent receivers. This action places the future control of Trump’s real-estate empire, which rocketed him to fame and the White House, in doubt.

The Messenger reports that Judge Engoron noted that no one on Trump’s legal team requested a jury trial in this matter, meaning Engoron himself will be making the final judgment in the case.

As Republican operative Liam Donovan suggested to the New York Times on Monday, Trump seems to be using the trial to play up the narrative that he is being unfairly targeted.

“Trump seems to be approaching his legal troubles like a hand of hearts — one or two indictments hurt you politically, but if you collect them all, you might shoot the moon,” he said. “The sheer volume and variety obscures the individual cases and their fact patterns, and plays into Trump’s argument that his opponents are trying to take him down by whatever means they can.”