Your Phone Will Be Kind of Annoying Tomorrow

If you have a phone and you are within range of a cell tower on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. ET — which is to say if you’re in the vast majority of Americans — get ready to have your lunch/meeting/afternoon tryst interrupted. As part of the third-ever nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts system, all cell phones will receive a text notification with a “unique tone and vibration,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission, which are running the tests.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” FEMA and the FCC said in a statement. The text will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Last sent in August 2021, the message will be broadcast by cell towers for a roughly 30-minute window, and similar messages will run on radio and television.

If the alarm is slightly disruptive, it’s for good reason: The government hasn’t had the best record with these alerts. In 2018, the state of Hawaii sent an emergency alert to all residents after an employee accidentally sent out a message warning that a ballistic missile was in the air heading toward the islands. (“This is not a drill,” the message read, frightening millions.) And while that was a state-level failure, it’s crucial for the federal government to contact Americans when a natural disaster is heading our way.

But not all Americans agree. Conspiracists have been having a field day:

Turn off your cell phones on October 4th. The EBS is going to "test" the system using 5G. This will activate the Marburg virus in people who have been vaccinated. And sadly turn some of them into zombies. — gina shirah (@GinaShirah81815) October 1, 2023

Reddit user claims his landlord announced that he's going to turn the power off for hours in his building on October 4



why?



because his landlord believes in this insane anti-vaxxer 5G conspiracy theory about how the emergency alert test tomorrow will turn us all into zombies https://t.co/rb4KQSpuPR pic.twitter.com/ZavuIXrmUL — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 3, 2023

New vaccine 5G doomsday prediction just dropped.

They even set a date "October 4th." pic.twitter.com/zDvJZ7TdhY — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) September 26, 2023

The alleged plot goes like this: The emergency broadcasting system will activate graphene oxide particles implanted in people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, thus activating the Marburg virus, which will cause hundreds of millions of us to suffer hemorrhagic fevers. (Actual Marburg is extremely lethal, killing 88 percent of those who have confirmed cases.) Fortunately, the conspiracy is bogus in another way as well: While graphene oxide was used to study the vaccine structure of the mRNA COVID shots, it never ended up in the vaccines themselves.