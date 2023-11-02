Donald & Melania Trump Dressed Up As a Normal Couple for Halloween

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

To the untrained eye, it might look like Donald and Melania Trump showed up to the Mar-a-Lago Halloween party on Tuesday night sans costumes. Donald wore his trademark oversize suit and bright-red tie, and Melania put on a slinky black dress and stilettos. But if you’ve been following the drama surrounding the Trumps this year, you’ll recognize that they were actually cleverly disguised as a typical married couple.

While the inner workings of the Trumps’ marriage are as unknowable as the thoughts that run through a beluga whale’s mind, from the outside it seems their union is far from normal. Donald and Melania have not been seen together at a public event since Easter. The former First Lady’s absence from multiple Trump arraignments, court dates, and campaign rallies was so conspicuous that one of Donald’s 2024 rivals taunted him by distributing “missing” posters for Melania at a recent event in Iowa. (Melania has been spotted in New York and Florida in the past five months, just not with her husband.)

Despite the Trumps’ unremarkable attire, Donald’s behavior at the party wasn’t typical of a former U.S. president. “Enter Sandman” by Metallica blasted as the former First Couple entered the party (as shown in slide two of this partygoer’s Instagram post).

Donald, who occasionally DJs at Mar-a-Lago, also played some eclectic musical selections, per the Daily Mail:

The former president, who likes to play disc jockey via an ipad at his table, had Adele’s ‘Hello,’ Sarah Brightman’s ‘Time to say Goodbye,’ and Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares to You’ on his play list, blasting out the tunes as guests danced around the private club’s pool.

Another guest captured footage of Donald selecting bangers from the approved playlist:

Trump Halloween Party at Mar a Lago - 2023 pic.twitter.com/YiczIvSj62 — Shannon Ford (@shannonfordUSA) November 1, 2023

Photos show that he was joined at the party by his future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was dressed as a sexy Snow White. Other guests included “Joe Biden” and “Hunter Biden,” who roamed the party with fake drug paraphernalia and a blow-up doll.

Incredibly, this still isn’t the most memorable Trump Halloween event. That would be the 2019 White House Halloween, when Donald and Melania had this run-in with a Minion:

Maybe they should’ve tried jointly plopping candy bars on a child’s head again; they’ve never looked happier together.