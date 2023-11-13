Trump Fraud Trial Live Updates: Don Jr. Returns to Witness Stand for the Defense

Donald Trump Jr. is returning to the witness stand Monday in the New York State civil financial-fraud case against his father as well as his brother, Eric Trump. The eldest Trump son will be the defense’s first witness after the prosecution rested its case last week after the cross-examination of his sister Ivanka. Below is what went on in the courtroom as it happened.
Donald Trump, Jr. leaves the stand after a brief cross-examination
Coleen Faherty briefly cross-examined Trump, honing in on details about specific Trump properties beyond his glowing testimony. The prosecutor raised the fact that 40 Wall Street’s occupancy rate is actually lower than Trump testified. According to the Daily Beast, 77 percent of the building is occupied compared to his stated 98 percent. She also noted that the Trump Hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii is also moving away from its Trump branding to become a Hilton Hotel.
After fielding those lines of questioning, Trump left the witness stand and exited the courtroom. The court is now slated to hear from Sheri Dillon, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, Sr.
The direct examination of Don Jr. ends
Trump’s lawyer Clifford Robert has wrapped up the direct examination of his client. Colleen Faherty will take up the cross-examination for the prosecution.
The eldest son muses on the future of the Trump Org
Trump was asked what he sees as the future for the Trump Organization and seemed to point not to the result of this trial, but the 2024 election.
“I guess a lot of that depends on what happens next November,” he said, according to CNN. “We’ll probably be put on hold for a little while and sued into oblivion for the foreseeable future.”
Don Jr. talks Trump International Hotel in D.C.
Testimony turned to the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. which first opened in 2016 in the former location of the Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Per The Messenger, Trump claimed that the building was at risk of being torn down before his father’s involvement.
“My father and Ivanka, very involved in it form the beginning, saw this incredible jewel in it,” he said.
The Trump family sold the D.C. hotel to a Miami investor group in 2022 for $375 million in 2022 which now operates the building as a Waldorf Astoria location.
Court returns from the break
Donald Trump Jr. has returned to the stand following a scheduled lunch break.
The proceedings have paused for a lunch break
Testimony for Donald Trump Jr. has paused temporarily for a lunch break. Proceedings are expected to reconvene at 2:15 p.m.
Judge allows defense to submit Doral document
Clifford Robert, Trump’s attorney, wanted to enter a document concerning a 2022 appraisal of the Trump National Doral golf club in Florida into the record to the objection of the prosecution.
Judge Engoron called the document “irrelevant” and once referred to it as “stupid,” but allowed it to be used under limited circumstances.
Testimony turns to golf courses
After a short break, Trump returned to the stand and the overview of the family properties has moved to the company’s many golf courses. One course, located in Palm Beach, was dubbed by Trump to be “one of the finest golf courses anywhere in the world,” per the Times.
The change in subject prompted Trump to note his lack of an affinity for the sport as compared to Trump senior’s known love of golf.
“I’m, like, the nongolfer in the family, which has relegated me to the children’s table in perpetuity,” he said.
Trump challenges reported valuation of Mar-a-Lago
At one point, Trump seemed to allude to a valuation made by a Palm Beach County tax appraiser that once put the value of Mar-a-Lago between a range of $18 million to $37 million.
Referring to photos of the estate’s famed atrium, he said, “You couldn’t build that atrium for $18 million today.”
Don Jr. boasts about Trump properties
The overview of the Trump family history eventually moved onto the many properties procured by the clan over the years. Trump’s testimony was, at times, reminiscent of his father and his sister’s, with lavish descriptions of the properties’ appearance and grandeur.
On the subject of Mar-a-Lago, Trump described the Florida estate as an “American castle,” adding, “It’s one of the finest estates anywhere in the world.”
He also declared the Trump Seven Springs estate in Westchester County to be “spectacular” and praised his father’s eye for real estate.
“He’s an artist with real estate. He sees the things that other people don’t,” he said.
Judge allows recounting of Trump family history
The attorney general’s legal team objected again to the defense’s ongoing recounting of the Trump family’s history. But Judge Engoron cited the fact that the prosecution took six weeks to present their case. Trump then quipped, “Your honor, I promise I’ll keep it under six weeks.”
In a dry tone, Engoron said, “Objection is overruled. Let him go ahead and talk about how great the Trump Organization is.”
The defense takes a trip down memory lane
The defense began to show a presentation entitled “The Trump Story,” prompting objections from Attorney General Letitia James’s legal team. However, Judge Engoron ruled that Trump can testify to the information in the slideshow, but that it cannot be entered as evidence.
Trump began to relay the history of his family, going as far back as his great-grandfather, whom he said built hotels in the Yukon during the Gold Rush. The presentation featured many pictures of his grandfather Fred Trump and his own father during the rise of his real-estate empire.
Trump and the judge share a joke
Though Don Jr.’s tone in court is so far more agreeable than his father’s when he took the stand, the eldest son jokingly made it known that he was far from happy. During a brief pause to allow the court reporter to catch up with Trump’s rapid-fire delivery, Engoron said, “Welcome back.”
In response, Trump laughed and said, “I’d say it’s good to be here, your honor, but I have a feeling the attorney general would sue me for perjury.”
Trump describes his work with the Trump Organization
Trump detailed his work history, telling the court that he worked as a bartender after college and joined the Trump Organization after 9/11. Though he and his siblings eventually held the title of executive vice president at the company, Trump described the Trump Organization as more of a “meritocracy.” He reportedly also said that the multinational and multimillion-dollar organization was run like “a mom and pop.”
Trump said that after his father became president in 2017, he and his brother Eric became “asset managers” as they decided to move away from making future real-estate deals in light of the elder Trump’s new role.
“In retrospect, that was probably a mistake,” he said, per CNN.
With their father in the White House and their sister Ivanka joining him in D.C., Trump said Eric took on more of the daily duties of the company while he described his role as more “big picture.”
Scenes from outside the courtroom
Don Jr.’s earlier arrival at the courthouse was met with jeers from protesters gathered outside.
Don Jr. takes the witness stand
Donald Trump Jr. has officially taken the stand Monday morning as the first witness for the defense, telling Judge Arthur Engoron, “You thought you were rid of me, your honor.” He is being questioned by his attorney Clifford Robert.