FBI Raids Home of Adams Campaign Consultant

Mayor Eric Adams puzzled observers Thursday morning when he suddenly canceled a publicized series of meetings in Washington, D.C., concerning the migrant crisis, prompting a quick return flight for the mayor and his team. Now we probably know why he went home so quickly.

The New York Times reports that the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, a campaign consultant with close ties to Adams. Suggs was also reportedly questioned by an agent as they executed the search warrant at her Crown Heights residence. The warrant reportedly stems from an investigation into whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign plotted with the Turkish government and a Brooklyn-based construction company to use straw donors to direct foreign dollars to the campaign, per the Times. It’s unclear to what extent Adams is or is not involved in the matters pertaining to Thursday’s search.

CNN also reports that files, phones and computers were taken from Suggs’ home and that additional search warrants were executed at a construction company in Brooklyn as well as several other homes.

Suggs does have a long history with the mayor, though. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began as an administrative intern in his Brooklyn borough president office and rose to be a special liaison and women’s health analyst. She later worked as a director of logistics and fundraiser on his 2021 mayoral campaign, where, she says on LinkedIn, she helped raise $18.4 million for both the primary and general elections. Her current position is listed as a fundraiser for the Kings County Democratic County Committee.

This is not the first time that her fundraising activities have drawn scrutiny. In April, the Daily News reported that Suggs had solicited donations for Adams’s mayoral campaign while being paid by a Manhattan property owner to lobby the administration at the same time. Her actions likely didn’t violate any official laws or statutes, but they raised questions about the propriety of holding both roles simultaneously.

Adams was scheduled to fly out to Washington, D.C., Thursday morning and attend a series of meetings about the migrant crisis. But not long after Adams flew out, City Hall announced that the mayor’s meetings had been canceled and that he was returning to the city to “deal with a matter,” per NY1. The decision was clearly abrupt; Adams had posted about his travel just before 8 a.m., urging his Twitter followers to “follow along throughout the day.”