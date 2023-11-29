Feds Say They Foiled NYC Assassination Plot

Photo: Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images

Federal authorities announced on Wednesday that they’d filed charges in connection to a foiled assassination plot against a U.S. citizen on American soil.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has charged Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, with conspiring to hire a hitman to assassinate a member of the Sikh separatist movement in New York City. Though officials did not name Gupta’s intended target, the Financial Times has reported that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel for the New York-based group Sikhs for Justice, was the subject of the plot. Through his work, Pannun, who is a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen, advocates for the creation of a sovereign Sikh state in the Punjab region of India.

Prosecutors allege that Gupta was recruited by a member of the Indian government to plan Pannun’s assassination. Per a release from the office, Gupta reached out to an individual, who was unbeknown to him a confidential source with the Drug Enforcement Administration, for help finding a hitman to carry out the job. The source connected Gupta with an alleged hitman, an undercover DEA officer, and Gupta negotiated an agreement with the government employee to pay $100,000 to have Pannun targeted. Gupta and the employee arranged the delivery of a $15,000 advance payment to the DEA source.

Gupta is also said to have provided “personal information about the Victim, including the Victim’s home address in New York City, phone numbers associated with the Victim, and details about the Victim’s day-to-day conduct” to the source as well as surveillance photos of Pannun. Gupta reportedly urged for the murder to occur quickly, but advised to avoid committing the assassination around the time of planned high-level meetings between U.S. and Indian government officials.

“We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, and stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Gupta was first detained by Czech authorities on June 30 and is awaiting extradition. He’s facing charges of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The charges come months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” that the Indian government, which has become increasingly nationalist under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years, was involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh and Canadian citizen who was killed in June. Trudeau reportedly briefed Canada’s closest allies about the incident, including President Joe Biden. The relationship between Canada and India has continued to be frosty.

The Washington Post reports that CIA Director William J. Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines traveled to India several months ago as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to stress that the Indian government investigate the plot and hold those responsible for its planning accountable.