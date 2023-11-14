George Santos Can’t Stop Holding Babies at Work

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, the frequently indicted Representative George Santos stunned reporters outside his office in the hallway of the Longworth House Office Building when he ran through a gaggle of reporters screaming at the top of his lungs while holding a 2-month-old baby. When he was asked if the child was his, he said, mysteriously, “Not yet.”

If there’s anything to be said about the embattled New York Republican, if he does something once — lying, getting indicted, etc. — he is likely to do it again. On Monday, the baby-crazy congressman struck again, appearing on the House floor holding a bottle and feeding a small child. Unlike last time, though, the mystery of “Whose baby is this?” was soon resolved. It was the grandson of the 36-year-old grandmother and vaping-and-PDA aficionado Lauren Boebert.

Now is it so unusual for a politician to hold a baby? No, but the baby-holding usually takes place at, say, a political rally, not in the halls of Congress. And the image of Santos with child was the cherry on top of a rather bizarre day for Republicans in Congress — even by their standards.

