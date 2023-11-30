Has George Santos Been Expelled From Congress Yet? Live Updates

George Santos’s notorious stint in Congress might finally be coming to an end this week as the House nears its third expulsion vote against the congressman on Friday. Santos’ fate was seemingly sealed after the release of an Ethics Committee report earlier this month that claimed to have found “substantial evidence” that he had broken the law. Though the first two votes to oust Santos either fell short or were punted away, support for Santos’ removal has now grown rapidly on both sides of the aisle following the report. The House is set to debate the vote Thursday, setting the stage for Friday’s final vote. Here’s what’s unfolding in the nation’s capital as Santos’ likely final days in office play out.
Santos is at peace with the impending vote
As the House prepares to debate the expulsion resolution against him, Santos seems to have accepted his probable ouster.
Santos refuses to rule out appearing on Dancing With the Stars
Many have mulled and joked about whether Santos might’ve missed his true calling as a reality show star rather than a congressman. But when asked directly by reporters if he had ever been approached by any programs about joining, Santos declined to answer. However, when “Dancing with the Stars” was raised, the congressman didn’t say no.
The dancing competition show has featured several controversial political figures including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
Santos says he doesn’t have all the answers
When Santos was asked by Politico about the most shocking of the claims made by the Ethics Committee, that he used campaign funds for OnlyFans, he seemed to claim ignorance.
Soon-to-be former congressman but future author?
For those worried that Santos’ potential departure from Congress means an end to his fascinating tales, fear not. While speaking to reporters, Santos suggested that a literary career might be in his future.
This happened today, too
The Bowman resolution drops
As promised, Santos took to the House floor to submit a privileged resolution to expel Congressman Jamaal Bowman from Congress over a September incident where he pulled a fire alarm during ongoing negotiations to keep the government open.
CNN reports that if Santos is expelled during the 48 hour window in which the resolution must be taken up, it’ll die and it cannot be picked up by another member. A expulsion vote against Bowman would likely fail due to a lack of support from Democratic members.
Dem leadership isn’t taking an official stance on Santos vote
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said during a press availability Thursday that he expects that the vote to expel Santos will be “bipartisan,” but said that Democratic leadership is not urging the caucus to vote one way or the other.
“We have no official whip recommendation. We recognize that this is an issue of conscience,” he said.
Santos tries to take Bowman down with him
In a presser outside Congress on Thursday morning, the embattled representative once again claimed he was being treated unfairly:
He compared the treatment he received to that of his fellow New York congressman Jamaal Bowman, who pulled a fire alarm during negotiations over a government shutdown. After an investigation by U.S. Capitol Police, Bowman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. Santos said he planned to file a privileged motion to expel Bowman from the House that afternoon, saying the responses to their two situations lacked “consistency.” He also said he intended to file “a slew” of additional complaints between Thursday and Friday, saying it’s a way to “keep the playing field even.”
He would be only the sixth House member to be expelled in history
As I noted earlier this week, expulsions in Congress are very rare, likely due to the two-thirds majority vote required for them to be successful. If the vote against Santos were to meet that bar on Friday, he would join an infamous club:
Only five members of the House have been expelled in the history of the chamber, with the bulk of those expulsions occurring during the Civil War. The most recent House members to be forced from office were Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers of Pennsylvania in 1980, who was implicated in the FBI’s Abscam sting, and Congressman James Traficant of Ohio, who was convicted of bribery in 2002.