John Podhoretz Is America’s Saddest Twitter Addict

On October 16, 2023, John Podhoretz, the editor of Commentary, tweeted. Podhoretz’s defining trait is the tension between his desire to be seen as a serious intellectual and his compulsion to say things that reveal he is not one. Twitter, a medium that exposed this gap, was especially brutal for him due to his addiction to the platform, where he would compulsively spew forth abuse upon various adversaries, especially by lobbing spurious charges of antisemitism.

In 2019, recognizing the corrosive effect of his tweets upon his image, Podhoretz quit. He even wrote an op-ed titled “Why I quit Twitter — and you should, too,” in which he conceded his tweets were “part of a compulsive behavior pattern.”

Now he was back. The new Podhoretz Twitter persona would be very different, though. He was humbled, earnest, collegial. He was only using the platform to share important work. There would be no more bile.

Hello. I haven't tweeted in more than four years. I'm back because at @Commentary we're publishing important things and I want to show them to you. I'm not here to get into quarrels and I'm not here to make jokes. I would be grateful for your attention. https://t.co/bjToV2kyp8 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 16, 2023

Tim Miller cynically replied to this tweet with the prediction that Podhoretz “will engage in a joke or quarrel on here by Halloween,” two weeks away at the time. That would prove optimistic.

The first few missives of the new Podhoretz Twitter era indeed carried out this vision. He shared stories his magazine had published. Then a clip of Mitch McConnell defending Israel, which departed from his original vision of only sharing Commentary stories but was at least non-pugilistic. Then came a slightly cryptic attack on the New York Times. And then:

What do Hamas, @kenroth, Chichikov, @RashidaTlaib, Joseph Goebbels and AG Sulzberger have in common? https://t.co/f0GrK9KBGD — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 17, 2023

Podhoretz had managed to make it all of one day before he was flinging wild accusations of antisemitism again.

From there, the pattern continued. Podhoretz was again frenetically lashing out at all his targets:

Is @zackbeauchamp real or was he invented by a really bad parodist of moron internet journalists and then somehow sprang to life ? — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 1, 2023

Is there no nation-slaughtering you do not support, you cable-news ghoul? https://t.co/p9V56Hg8xX — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 7, 2023

Somewhere, in the world to come, there is a relative of yours who is profoundly upset you were ever even conceived, Kenneth Roth. https://t.co/ETRoMMcULl — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 5, 2023

Oh how big of you. Mark this as Ken Roth's "plausible deniability that I'm an anti-Semite" tweet of the day. https://t.co/fo4I22Yx0l — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 1, 2023

And on and on it went.

On November 8, Podhoretz realized that he had once again gone astray and promised once again to mend his way. “So it’s been a blast, everybody, but after only a few weeks it’s clear Twitter is a disease — or at least a disease to which I am particularly susceptible — so I am going back into the shadows permanently.”

Shortly after, he added, “One slight emendation to my Twitter departure: I’ll still be posting articles of interest, which is why I came back in the first place.”

You can probably guess what happened next:

One of the more hilarious "experts say" article, prominently featuring literally the most left-wing lawyer in Israel as the key "expert" in discussing a society he ALREADY believed was evil. https://t.co/X46z26XqPY — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 15, 2023

There were probably 150,000 women there, apparently not counting you, since you were busy trying to continue the destruction of our educational system while having a nice acai bowl. https://t.co/lgClRDntlm — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 15, 2023

Does Randi Weingarten tweet herself, or did she hire these guys from LOVE AND DEATHhttps://t.co/RlwzXkMeK9 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 15, 2023