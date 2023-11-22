Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge Explosion: What We Know

A vehicle exploded on the approach to a bridge on the U.S.-Canada border at Niagara Falls, New York, on Wednesday, prompting a rapid response by authorities in both countries. The two occupants of the vehicle are reportedly dead. Here’s what we know so far.
What Canadian officials are saying
Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s public safety minister, said it would “not responsible” to speculate at the cause of the crash and explosion, but that Canada is sharing information with the U.S.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke briefly during a pre-scheduled address to Parliament, saying four other border crossings in the region were closed in response to the incident. “Additional measures are being contemplated and activated at all border crossings across the country. We are taking this extraordinarily seriously,” he said before leaving for a briefing.
What eyewitnesses saw
Mike Guenther of Ontario told WGRZ that he was out walking with his wife in Niagara Falls, New York, when he saw a car speed past him heading from the U.S. to Canada; he estimated it was traveling over 100 miles per hour.
“There was a car in front of him. He swerved around it and then it looked like he hit the fence and the fire started. And then, all of a sudden, he went up in the air and then there was a ball of fire like 30, 40 feet high,” Guenther said.
Others saw the aftermath of the apparent explosion.
What we know so far
Authorities first reported a closure of the bridge shortly before noon, and WKBW said traffic is closed in both directions and will remain that way until further notice.
The FBI said it is investigating what it called a “very fluid” situation in a statement from the bureau’s Buffalo field office.
NBC News, citing law enforcement sources, reported authorities recovered no explosives from the vehicle after it crashed.
Governor Kathy Hochul said she is traveling to nearby Buffalo and that local, state, and federal authorities are investigating. Authorities said Wednesday that cars coming into the Buffalo airport will receive security checks and that travelers should expect additional screenings.