The Secret Service Shot at 3 People Outside Biden’s Granddaughter’s Home

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Secret Service detail protecting Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire last night. Law-enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., say that late on Sunday, in the tony neighborhood of Georgetown, a member of Naomi Biden’s security detail fired at three people who broke the window of an unmarked Secret Service car parked outside her home.

The Secret Service claimed that there was no threat to the “protectees,” per a statement provided to the New York Times. The agency also stated that “it is believed no one was struck” and that the three suspects fled the scene in a red car. The incident is being investigated by the Secret Service and the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department. Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden, works in D.C. as a lawyer.

As of this month, carjackings in the capital were up 98 percent over the previous year, with over 6,000 cars stolen in the city. Last month, Representative Henry Cuellar said he was attacked outside his home in the Navy Yard by three people who threatened him and stole his Toyota Crossover. His car was returned by the Metropolitan Police.