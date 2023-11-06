Trump Testimony Live Updates: Trump Clashes With Judge

Donald Trump is taking the stand Monday in the New York State civil financial-fraud case against him, a trial that could determine the future of the former president’s business and real-estate empire. Below are live updates on what’s happening in and outside the Manhattan courtroom.
James responds to Trump claim on Twitter
Attorney General Letitia James appears to have responded on Twitter to a claim made by Trump in court that she doesn’t know what 40 Wall Street is, despite it being one of the properties central to her claims.
Trial breaks for lunch
The proceedings have paused temporarily for a lunch break.
Trump says everyone was responsible for detecting fraud
When asked by the prosecution who was responsible in the Trump Organization for identifying potential fraud internally, Trump said that duty fell to all members of the business.
“I would say everybody,” he said.
Trump also said that he believed that the company’s accounting firm Mazars USA would raise any potential issues that were discovered in their financial documents.
“I would assume Mazars would come and recommend something and we’d amend that procedure,” Trump said.
Trump hurls insults at Engoron, James from the stand
In a stunning moment, the former president lashed out at Judge Engoron and Attorney General Tish James from the witness stand, echoing his rhetoric from the campaign trail and his social media.
Trump is questioned about property valuations
After court resumed following the break, Trump was questioned at length about the valuations of his properties, a key element of the attorney general’s case against him.
He was asked about the change in valuation for his famed Trump Tower triplex with the assessment of the property changing from $327 million in 2016 to about $116.8 million in 2017, per CNN, and whether he directed the change on a financial spreadsheet.
“Probably, I said I thought it was too high,”he said. “I don’t know what’s too high anymore because I’m’ seeing things sold at numbers that are very high.”
Trump reportedly spent a lot of time waxing poetic about his various properties, calling Mar-a-Lago “beautiful” and a “success.” The Times reports that when Trump also went long on his Scottish golf course in Aberdeen — calling it an “artistic expression” and the city the oil capital of Europe — Engoron seemed to have enough.
“Irrelevant, irrelevant. Answer the question,” he said.
Trump returns to the stand following the break
Trump is back on the stand following a brief break in the proceedings. As he headed into the courtroom, he gave the assembled media a thumbs up.
This is not Trump’s first time on the witness stand
As notable as it is to see a former president on the witness stand, this is not the first time that Trump has testified in court. The Associated Press reports that, since 1986, Trump has testified in at least eight different trials and been questioned as a part of depositions. The subject of the trials ranged wildly from the USFL’s antitrust lawsuit against the NFL (Trump was a former USFL team owner) to a case where an Illinois grandmother took him to court over condos she purchased in his Chicago high-rise.
The AP describes what they found after analyzing years of transcripts and videos of Trump’s past testimonies:
They show clear parallels between Trump as a witness and Trump as a president and current candidate for the office. His rhetorical style in legal proceedings over the years bears echoes of his political verve: a mix of ego, charm, defensiveness, aggressiveness, sharp language and deflection. He has been combative and boastful, but sometimes vague and prone to hedging or being dismissive.
Most recently, Trump briefly took the stand in this civil case just a few weeks ago when Judge Engoron questioned the former president directly in connection to a possible violation of a gag order he put in place. The judge ultimately ordered Trump to pay a $10,000 fine.
Trial takes a short break, Trump notably avoids commenting to media as he exits
The trial took a brief break for Trump to confer with his attorneys. When former president left the courtroom, he took the uncharacteristic move of not speaking to the media congregated in the hallway.
Just hours earlier, he took the time to rail against James and the trial, saying the situation is for “Third World countries.”
Judge Engoron tells Trump attorney to sit down
The back-and-forth between the judge and Trump’s legal team continued as Engoron urged the former president’s attorney to rein him in, so he can answer questions properly.
“I beseech you to control him if you can. If you can’t, I will. I will excuse him and draw every negative inference that I can,” the judge told Kise, per Politico.
Alina Habba reportedly told Engoron that he was there to hear what Trump has to say, sparking a rare flash of anger from the judge.
“I am not here to hear what he has to say! Sit down!,” Engoron said, per the New York Daily News.
Trump, who was still on the stand, then responded, “This is a very unfair trial. Very very. And I hope the public is watching.”
Judge: Can you control your client?
A hallmark of the first hour of Trump’s testimony has been Judge Arthur Engoron’s growing frustration with the nature of the former president’s long, winding answers. At one point, Engoron asked Christopher Kise, Trump’s attorney, “Mr. Kise, can you control your client?”
“This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom,” Engoron said, per CNN.
The judge called Trump’s responses “non-responsive” and “repetitive,” noting that they only have one day for Trump’s testimony.
Trump begins to testify
Trump has taken the stand and is being questioned by Kevin Wallace, an lawyer with the attorney general’s office.
When Wallace asked why he placed his son Don, Jr. in charge of the financial trust that controls some of his assets in July 2021, Trump leaned into his familiar rhetoric alleging a political conspiracy against him.
“You and about every other Democrat, district attorney, A.G., and U.S. attorneys, etcetera, were coming after me from 15 different sides, all Democrats, all Trump haters,” the New York Times reports.
Here he is
How we got here
It was last September when Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children, and members of the Trump Organization alleging that the defendants fraudulently inflated the value of Trump’s assets to banks and insurers with the intention of receiving more favorable rates on loans. Ivanka Trump, Trump’s oldest daughter, was later dismissed from the case after a judge ruled the claims against her went beyond the statute of limitations. James is seeking to permanently bar Trump and his family from operating a business in New York as well as to levy a $250 million fine.
Trump’s testimony comes after his sons Donald Jr. and Eric both testified before the court for two days each last week with the brothers claiming they had no involvement with the preparation of the company’s financial statements despite their positions with the firm. Their sister Ivanka is expected to testify later this week.
Trump will take the stand before two of the biggest targets of his recent ire: James, whom he has maligned as “racist,” and Judge Arthur Engoron, whom he believes is pursuing a political witch hunt against him. The morning of his testimony, Trump took to his social-media platform, TruthSocial, railing against both, writing, “Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT.”
But there’s a lot at stake for the instinctually combative former president. Engoron, who is the sole decider in this bench trial, ruled in September that Trump and his co-defendants were liable for fraud and ordered that his company’s business certificates be canceled and his assets placed under control of independent receivers. Though that action has been put on hold, the prospect of Trump ceding control of iconic properties such as Trump Tower continues to loom over the trial.