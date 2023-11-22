Donald Trump seems even more needy than usual this week.
That’s the vibe he gave off when he posted an incredible 19 straight-to-camera video messages to Truth Social, on topics ranging from his decision to terminate the “globalist monstrosity known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership” to Iowa governor Kim Reynolds’s endorsement of “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
While Trump’s presidential “tweetstorms” used to make headlines, it’s not unusual for him to post more than a dozen written messages and “retruths” per day on his social-media network. And he’s fond of filming brief video messages in front a fireplace at Mar-a-Lago and posting them to his account. He hadn’t posted one of these digital fireside chats since November 1, but on Tuesday, the format came back with a vengeance. It seems the videos diatribes were recorded in one session, as Trump is wearing the same pink-and-blue tie in every video.
Maybe Trump was just blowing through some work he’d put off before heading out for Thanksgiving break, which is certainly relatable. But the 19 back-to-back Trump videos feel like a cry for attention — and he probably didn’t get the response he was craving. The number of “likes” on the videos range from 8,400 to 22,500 — certainly not bad, but low for a man who had 88 million followers before he was banned from Twitter.
A large part of the problem is that posts on Trump’s flailing social-media platform are still hard to share elsewhere. But all of his Truth Social posts are now mirrored on the X account @TrumpDailyPosts. Here’s everything you missed from Tuesday’s video dump: