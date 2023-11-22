Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Donald Trump seems even more needy than usual this week.

That’s the vibe he gave off when he posted an incredible 19 straight-to-camera video messages to Truth Social, on topics ranging from his decision to terminate the “globalist monstrosity known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership” to Iowa governor Kim Reynolds’s endorsement of “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

While Trump’s presidential “tweetstorms” used to make headlines, it’s not unusual for him to post more than a dozen written messages and “retruths” per day on his social-media network. And he’s fond of filming brief video messages in front a fireplace at Mar-a-Lago and posting them to his account. He hadn’t posted one of these digital fireside chats since November 1, but on Tuesday, the format came back with a vengeance. It seems the videos diatribes were recorded in one session, as Trump is wearing the same pink-and-blue tie in every video.

Maybe Trump was just blowing through some work he’d put off before heading out for Thanksgiving break, which is certainly relatable. But the 19 back-to-back Trump videos feel like a cry for attention — and he probably didn’t get the response he was craving. The number of “likes” on the videos range from 8,400 to 22,500 — certainly not bad, but low for a man who had 88 million followers before he was banned from Twitter.

A large part of the problem is that posts on Trump’s flailing social-media platform are still hard to share elsewhere. But all of his Truth Social posts are now mirrored on the X account @TrumpDailyPosts. Here’s everything you missed from Tuesday’s video dump:

President Xi and I had a deal whereby China was going to criminalize at the highest level, THE DEATH PENALTY, the manufacturing of Fentanyl...



Donald Trump Truth Social 12:59 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/ColwEtvjEj — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

Crooked Joe Left Border Enforcement Out to Dry!



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:02 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/5MJeS4Gp87 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

FoxNews gave up on DeSanctimonious…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:04 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/kBVuMmUW8F — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

DOJ and FBI's attack on me Leaves Our Nation Vulnerable to Greater Threats…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:07 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/TZ1PLkjVrX — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

The Polls Show the People Want Crooked Joe Out…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:09 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/KqIXVIc4Ov — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

THIS IS VERY INTERESTING! Fulton County, Georgia, acknowledges, in a major Consent Decree, that 3,600 individual ballots were DUPLICATED…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:10 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/CWJfr8zq1A — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

America's Greatest Dictator, Joe Biden, Obstructs Department of Justice Document Charges…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:13 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/hmjIQS080f — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

New York State's Star Witness LIED to Prop-up a RIGGED Case Against Me…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:15 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/N4GKrL0cA5 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

Kim Reynolds is the most Unpopular Governor in America…



Donald Trump Truth Social 02:17 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/3I7eTyBfiM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

Mike Johnson's Courage will Vindicate HUNDREDS of J6 Political Prisoners…



Donald Trump Truth Social 02:17 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/JaN8vTLGKO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina…



Donald Trump Truth Social 02:19 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/l0uJX2p7o8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

The Verdict is in, and Crooked Joe is Trembling in Fear…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:22 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/IZTTFjxvTW — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

2024 IS OUR FINAL BATTLE…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:24 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/GyRx6n9Uap — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

No Radical Left Democrat politician has EVER been able to explain why their party is so rabidly opposed to Voter ID—and that's the biggest giveaway of all that they are cheating on a monumental scale…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:28 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/Fl4mvL8JPd — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 22, 2023

Democrats Against Democracy!



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:33 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/aR0WLKXT08 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 22, 2023

The stakes in this election could not be higher: next November, you have a choice between war, poverty, and weakness under Crooked Joe Biden, or peace, prosperity, and strength under President Donald J. Trump…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:33 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/KS3llnIbd0 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 22, 2023

One of my greatest honors as president was to terminate the globalist monstrosity known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership my first day in office…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:37 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/iMqN0WLbcf — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 22, 2023

These Fake Political cases brought against me could have been filed years ago…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:38 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/lcHzYRVF4L — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 22, 2023