Eric Adams Invokes 9/11 in Very Weird Fashion

During an interview with PIX 11 on Sunday, Eric Adams fielded questions about his decreased popularity with New Yorkers and a lack of federal aid for the migrant crisis, among other topics. He also said something very weird — even by Eric Adams standards.

Anchor Dan Mannarino opened the conversation by asking the mayor how he would describe the year 2023 in one word. Adams responded with two words, “New York,” and that’s when things got strange.

Adams continued, “This is a place where every day you wake up, you can experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open. This is a very, very complicated city and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”

The interview continued, as if the mayor had not just randomly invoked the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 across three states.

Adams, of course, has more to worry about than a viral moment. Last month, it was revealed that the FBI and federal prosecutors had launched an inquiry into whether his 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government. The mayor is also pushing a series of steep budget cuts to city services in response to the financial burden of the migrant crisis. These factors have contributed to a significant decrease in Adams’s approval rating among city residents, with a recent Quinnipiac University poll finding that only 28 percent of New Yorkers surveyed approve of the job he’s doing as mayor.