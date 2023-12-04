George Santos Has Pivoted to Video

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Say you’re a notorious House representative booted out of your job on a Friday for a litany of alleged campaign-finance violations and outright lies (as well as for allegedly defrauding a fellow congressman and his mom). Come Monday, with your $174,000 congressional salary a thing of the past, how are you going to pay your mounting legal bills?

George Santos appears to have a partial solution. On Monday morning, the former lawmaker updated his profile on X with a new message winking at the 23 federal counts he faces. “My community service will be to clean up Congress of it’s corrupt frauds in a Bipartisan way,” he wrote ungrammatically. “My road to redemption will be serving the American people!” More interestingly, Santos added a link to Cameo, the financially struggling service that allows people to request personal recorded messages from athletes, actors, and niche celebrities whose 15 minutes of fame have expired.

Though we don’t know what kinds of videos Santos is recording (one can assume they are characteristically defiant), Cameo seems like a perfect way to make a quick buck for Santos, a politician who has relished his notoriety and is clearly not going to shy away from attention. At the beginning of the day, Santos had the price for a video listed at $75 and stated on the account that he would record only 150 messages. But as the requests came in, Santos doubled his price to $150. As of publication, fewer than 60 videos are left. The videos that have been made public involve Santos encouraging his paying audience not to let the critics get them down. (Santos has also raised the fee to $200.) One video even went out to Megan Hunt, the Nebraska state senator who helped lead a filibuster this year to stop the passage of an anti-trans bill. Another went to fellow tri-state controversy magnet Bob Menendez.

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.



So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

Gift of the year from my friend Rebecca. Thank you @MrSantosNY! pic.twitter.com/TyoPdjLIps — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) December 4, 2023

This is far from a permanent solution to Santos’s money troubles — if he sells out all the videos at $150 a pop, he would make $16,875 after Cameo’s 25 percent cut — but all in all, it’s a good day’s work, and certainly a lot more upright than allegedly stealing from a disabled veteran’s dying dog. And the good news for customers is that it’s basically scamproof; all credit-card information on the site goes through third-party vendors. If you pay George Santos to wish you a happy birthday, it will be unusually hard for him to defraud you.

