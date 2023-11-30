George Santos Has Been Expelled From Congress: Live Updates

George Santos (R-NY) is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on Friday. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

George Santos’s notorious stint in Congress has finally come to an end after the House held its third expulsion vote against the congressman on Friday morning. The House voted 311-114 in favor of his ouster. His fate was seemingly sealed after the release of an Ethics Committee report earlier this month that claimed to have found “substantial evidence” that he had broken the law. Though the first two votes to oust Santos either fell short or were punted away, support for his removal grew rapidly on both sides of the aisle following the report. Here’s how the now notorious ex-congressman’s exit is playing out.

This post has been updated.