The Wackiest Political Stories of 2023

.

By Margaret Hartmann

One thing I did not expect from 2023 was to write the headline “Ron DeSantis Eating Pudding With His Fingers Will End His 2023 Bid” — and see it come true.

When you cover Donald Trump for a living, you learn to expect the unexpected. While cutting up his mug-shot suit so he could sell the pieces on trading cards was particularly weird, at this point I’d be more unnerved if he went a full week without doing anything strange or outrageous. To paraphrase John Mulaney’s iconic “horse in the hospital” sketch, sometimes the creepiest days are when you don’t hear from Trump at all.

But at the start of 2023, few people viewed Ron DeSantis as a guy likely to get freaky with any kind of foodstuffs. The Florida governor was seen as a more competent wannabe MAGA dictator, and many pundits believed he had an excellent chance of beating Trump in the Republican primary.

Then in March, two sources told the Daily Beast that DeSantis once “enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert — by eating it with three of his fingers” on a private plane flight.

Now, I’m no genius political prognosticator. The headline was mostly facetious, and I’m not saying the tale of Pudding Paws DeSantis is the main thing that caused the apparent implosion of his presidential campaign. But it put a significant hole in his macho man facade, and seemed to pave the way for dozens of people to come forward with damaging complaints about DeSantis’s lack of social graces. Were many of these accusations petty? Sure, but I’ll admit that seeing the second-biggest bully in the GOP field felled in part by a dessert for children was pretty delicious.