Hunter Biden’s Stunt Appearance in Congress Was a Mess

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden, not known for lying low, showed up unannounced at a House Oversight Committee hearing, where the Republican-controlled group was considering whether he should be held in contempt for not appearing under oath.

Over the past several weeks — even though he held a press conference outside the Capitol — the younger Biden has ignored a subpoena from the committee to sit for a closed-door deposition amid the impeachment inquiry launched in December to determine if the president has ever directly benefitted from his son’s business dealings. (To date, Republican-led investigations have found no evidence of this.) But on Wednesday, as lawmakers discussed a resolution filed on Monday to hold him in contempt of Congress, Biden sat in the front row of the public audience seating, which didn’t sit well with the Republicans on the committee.

“You are the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls.”



— Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) to Hunter Biden in the audience at House Oversight hearing pic.twitter.com/8KTuhDLvaH — The Recount (@therecount) January 10, 2024

Biden, perhaps realizing this was not a productive idea, left the room just as Marjorie Taylor Greene was given an opportunity to speak. “Apparently, you’re afraid of my words,” she said as he walked out to a gaggle of reporters in the hall. The circus continued in the hall, as Biden ignored most of the questions volleyed his way — questions like “What’s your favorite type of crack?” (While Biden did not answer on Wednesday, he will likely be back in front of the House Oversight Committee in a more formal setting pretty soon unless he is willing to be held in contempt of Congress.)

After his departure, it appears that lawmakers had a hard time getting back on track:

Eeek 🫣: Jayapal during Hunter Biden contempt hearing: “Let’s talk about how President Trump incited an erection” … laughs and then adds “maybe that too” pic.twitter.com/X60V9OjTyo — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 10, 2024

In December, Biden pleaded not guilty after he was charged with nine counts of alleged tax evasion in an indictment that claims he spent $683,212 on “various women.” In September, he pleaded not guilty to three felony charges for making a false statement while purchasing a firearm and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.