Who Will Win the Iowa Caucus? Live Updates

The first contest of the 2024 presidential race is finally here. Tonight, the Iowa caucus will give voters their first chance to weigh in on who the Republican presidential nominee should be. Former president Donald Trump — who on Sunday asked his supporters to risk death to caucus for him — is still expected to be the runaway victor. But who takes second place — the sinking Ron DeSantis or surging Nikki Haley — remains to be seen. Below are live updates on the final freezing-cold hours of the Iowa campaign and the caucus results as they happen. The caucus will start at 7 p.m. CST.
In case you haven’t heard of tonight’s longest shot
One candidate on the ballot in Iowa tonight has received almost no national attention despite running a dogged campaign in the state.
Ryan Binkley, a CEO and pastor from Texas, was the first candidate to stump in all 99 counties of the Hawkeye State and has spent extensively on television. In fact, as of the latest FEC report in the fall, Binkley has spent nearly $7 million on his campaign. Further, the longshot candidate has mounted a strong effort to get on the ballot in states that hold contests later in the calendar that has been more successful than other more well known candidates. Binkley managed to make the ballot in Illinois, which Vivek Ramaswamy failed to do, and he’s on far more ballots than former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson.
Binkley is not likely to do well tonight. The Des Moines Register poll had him at 1 percent, but the near total obscurity in which he has campaigned says something about how much politics has changed even in the past four years. After all, in 2020, fringe obscure candidates like Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson campaigned their way onto debate stages and national attention. Four years later, Binkley, following the same approach, is too unknown to even be a punchline.
Trump clearly feels good about his first face-off with voters since 2020
What the very last Iowa polls have said
The poll everyone watches the weekend before the Iowa Caucuses is the gold-standard Iowa Poll from local celebrity J. Ann Selzer, which this time around was sponsored by the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom. But two other public polls dropped after Saturday’s release of Selzer’s survey. They don’t in any way contradict the polling consensus that Trump is going to win and Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are battling for second place, but there are a few differences worth noting.
The Emerson College survey, like Selzer’s, shows Haley opening up a small lead over DeSantis, with 21 percent as compared to the Floridian’s 15 percent. But the poll shows Trump at an overwhelming 55 percent, with a greater percentage of his supporters than those of others saying they are firmly decided. Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage collaborated on a poll showing Trump at exactly the 52 percent he commands in the RealClearPolitics polling averages, with DeSantis (at 19.3 percent) holding a tiny 0.8 percent lead over Haley (at 18.5 percent) for second place.
Yep, it’s still super cold on caucus day
It’s not surprising that it is cold in Iowa in mid-January, but it is surprising though that it is THIS COLD. The thermometer has been permanently stuck well-below freezing for days. That comes after the state experienced two consecutive snowstorms, the second of which blanketed the state with powdery snow that still flies up all over the road days after it fell.
Des Moines has been literally colder than Siberia. (Although it has warmed slightly, the forecast in Novosibirsk has a high of -3, whereas Des Moines is a relatively temperate -1 today).
The weather has forced the cancellation of a number of candidate events, not to mention prompted countless complaints from out-of-state visitors. It seems unlikely, however, that the deep freeze will cause much of an impact on turnout. Caucus-going Iowans who drive small less winter-friendly sedans live in urban areas where the roads are better. Those who live on gravel roads out in the country have pickup trucks.
A Monday afternoon event with Donald Trump Jr. was delayed for hours after the presidential scion had trouble getting back to the Hawkeye State. That left a cavernous event space in the Des Moines suburbs filled with bored reporters, bored political tourists, and even a stray bored Iowa caucusgoer or two. The New York Times had three different staffers at the event while various foreign media outlets interviewed Brick Suit, a MAGA personality who has gained attention for wearing a brick patterned suit and tie at Trump rallies. (The bricks of course are a tribute to the wall that the former president has pledged to build on the border with Mexico.)
‘It was like the MAGA Shining’
Shawn McCreesh reports from the Des Moines hotel where media and MAGAworld got snowed in together over the weekend:
The few reporters who’d managed to get the last flights out of Washington and New York sat by the fake fireplace Friday afternoon losing their collective minds. Too early for bourbon. Too cold to smoke. And there was nowhere to go. It was far below freezing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation issued warnings about “treacherous” highway roads. Meanwhile, apparitions from the recent political past — Kari Lake, Donald Trump Jr., Jason Miller — wandered the hotel’s halls in high spirits. Trump’s victory here feels like a frostbitten fait accompli.
In 2016, he lost the Iowa caucuses by just 6,000 votes and one delegate (and promptly cried fraud). But that was when he was relying on a ragtag operation of political neophytes. “This time around, it’s different,” said Chris LaCivita, one of his top advisers now. “We have a team of professionals who’ve been doing this a while.” He was the strategist behind the Swift Boat ads that sunk John Kerry. Together with Republican operative Susie Wiles, a Florida power broker who turned against Ron DeSantis, they are ready to vanquish all Republican pretenders and prepare for the main event. “We’re enjoying it, we’re having fun, and, you know, the boss makes it fun,” said LaCivita.
A helpful primer on what’s about to go down
Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore pens an explainer on how the caucus will work, and what to expect, including regarding the results:
Barring a seismic upset, Donald Trump is going to win the Iowa caucuses handily. He’s leading in the RealClearPolitics averages of Iowa polls by 33.8 points; he’s at 52.5 percent, followed by Nikki Haley at 18.7 percent and Ron DeSantis at 15.5 percent. By most accounts, Trump abundantly addressed the organizational deficiencies that led to his loss to Ted Cruz in the 2016 caucuses. The question most pundits are asking about Trump’s performance is whether he can actually win a majority of caucusgoers. But even if he doesn’t top 50 percent, his win will probably be historic: the largest margin of victory in any contested Iowa Republican caucuses was Bob Dole’s 12.8 percent in 1988.
