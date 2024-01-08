Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punched Her Ex-Husband in the Face

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Less than four months after Representative Lauren Boebert was kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical for getting handsy on a first date and vaping in front of a pregnant woman, the Republican is dealing with another controversy: She allegedly punched her ex-husband in the face.

Jayson Boebert called the police on his ex-wife, because at some point out together on Saturday in Colorado, he claims she hit him. Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter and that no one was arrested.

Boebert gave her side of the story through an aide who spoke with the Daily Beast, saying the congresswoman went to her ex-husband’s house earlier in the evening to pick up one of her sons for dinner. When Lauren was leaving, the aide claims that Jayson tried to hug her, then she pushed him away. The two agreed to meet up to talk about the matter, at which point the aide claims Jayson was being “lewd” and “an asshole.” The aide said Jayson tried to “grab” Lauren and she pushed him back by putting “her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose.” Jayson said he stands by his claim in a call to the police that he was a “victim of domestic violence” and that Boebert punched him.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” Boebert said in a statement. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.” (Boebert has switched districts for the 2024 race to a more solidly red district.)

This is not the first time the pair has made trouble in public. At a bowling alley together in January 2004, Jayson was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women; he eventually pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure. In her memoir, Lauren claimed that a 17-year-old bartender “wouldn’t stop” asking her beau to show her his private tattoo. The month after the bowling-alley incident, Jayson was arrested on a domestic-violence charge.