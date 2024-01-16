In Case You Didn’t Notice, It Finally Really Snowed

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After a rough two years, snow lovers in New York City finally have something to celebrate.

The National Weather Service reported this morning that Central Park had so far recorded a modest yet still exciting 1.4 inches of snow from Monday night’s storm. That finally broke New York City’s record-smashing streak of 701 days without at least an inch of daily snowfall precipitation.

The snow was part of a system that recently brought snow to southern states like Tennessee and Texas, according to Accuweather. The precipitation began Monday evening and is expected to continue through Tuesday.

The NWS has extended its Winter Weather Advisory through 7 p.m., warning that the snow is expected to change to freezing rain and even occasionally sleet as the day continues. Alternate side parking rules are suspended Tuesday in light of the weather. New York City schools are open and will operate as usual.

It would all be rather unremarkable in any other year. But in 2024, it counts as a big deal.