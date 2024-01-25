The GOP Finds a New Way to Bow to Trump

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel listening to her master’s voice. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

It seems Donald Trump is not alone in his impatience to brush aside Nikki Haley’s extended if largely doomed challenge to his third consecutive presidential nomination. According to CNN, the national party’s formal organization, the Republican National Committee, is considering a resolution naming Trump the “putative nominee” of the GOP — not down the road when Haley quits or Trump wins a majority of delegates, but right away:

A draft resolution circulating among the Republican National Committee would formally declare Donald Trump the Republican Party’s 2024 presumptive nominee …

“RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024,” the resolution reads.

This was proposed by GOP and MAGA factotum David Bossie (president of the infamous Citizens United right-wing advocacy group and co-author, with Corey Lewandowski, of the 2017 book Let Trump Be Trump) and could be taken up as soon as next week at the RNC’s winter meeting in Las Vegas. The resolution is not just symbolic, CNN notes:

While the former president would still need to reach the delegate requirements necessary to win the nomination, if the resolution is approved, he would have access to the RNC’s data operation, benefit from fundraising with the RNC, and have the support of all of the committee’s ground operations. It would also mean the committee would be supporting Trump and effectively opposing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — an unprecedented break from the party’s past approach to the nominating process.

That’s for sure.

In the past, the term “presumptive nominee” was reserved for candidates who had either won a majority of delegates or had disposed of all active and significant opposition or both. It was designed to give us all something to call the winner before the formal nomination process that takes place at each major party’s national convention.

Trump has won 32 delegates so far. He’ll need 1,183 more to clinch the nomination. In Nikki Haley, he has an active and significant opponent in the primaries no matter her long odds; it’s highly unlikely she’ll drop out before her home state of South Carolina votes on February 24, and she may well stick around for a good while to see if Trump somehow self-destructs or appears to be headed to the hoosegow. And the 2024 GOP convention in Milwaukee won’t happen for more than five months (it opens on July 15).

Without question, the RNC is under Trump’s thumb and will serve his interests. But this move would change members of the RNC from loyal party servants to personal vassals of the Sun King.

The Haley campaign reacted as you might expect, CNN reports:

“Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. “If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”

Well, a debate isn’t happening. And RNC chair McDaniel has made her views abundantly known, saying right after the former president’s Granite State win was announced, “We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump.” Her earlier comment that “we aren’t putting our thumb on the scale” for any candidate is clearly now inoperative, which is hardly surprising coming from a party official whose primary accomplishment has been keeping Trump happy.

You have to assume that Trump himself or people anxious to massage his unfathomably enormous ego is behind this move by the national party. It adds fuel to Haley’s fiery message that she’s the brave insurgent fighting The Man, which isn’t going to get her far unless Trump keeps validating it. And even then, it probably won’t get her that far.