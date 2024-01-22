Who Is Behind the Fake Biden Robocall in New Hampshire?

Who is behind the calls — and what has the response been so far?

It’s not clear who was responsible for the robocall — and it may never be.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced a probe into the calls on Monday, noting in a statement that “although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications.”

“These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters,” the office said, advising New Hampshire voters to “disregard the content of this message entirely” and reminding them that “voting in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November General Election.”

New Hampshire secretary of state David Scanlan also condemned the robocalls in an interview on Monday, explaining that they “reinforce a national concern about the effect of artificial intelligence on campaigns.”

Kathy Sullivan, the Write-In Biden campaign backer whose number was spoofed by the robocalls, told NBC News she also reported the calls to federal authorities. “I want them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible because this is an attack on democracy,” she said. “I’m not going to let it go. I want to know who’s paying for it? Who knew about it? Who benefits?”

The Biden campaign is also alarmed. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement that they are “actively discussing additional actions to take immediately” and that “spreading disinformation to suppress voting and deliberately undermine free and fair elections will not stand, and fighting back against any attempt to undermine our democracy will continue to be a top priority for this campaign.”

The Trump campaign and the campaign for Democrat Dean Phillips, who is challenging Biden and is on the ballot in New Hampshire, have both denied any involvement in the calls.

As the New York Times points out, this kind of election interference is likely to become the new normal: