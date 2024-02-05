People Are Doing Some Interesting Things With the Apple Vision Pro

No, he’s not virtually crushing his head. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple’s new $3,499 Vision Pro “spatial computing” augmented-slash-virtual -reality headset finally became available to consumers last week, and since then, footage has begun to emerge on social media of people using it in the wild. Many of these early adopters seem to be content creators of one type or another, so it’s not always easy to tell which images and videos have been staged (or at least exaggerated). The one thing that’s clear: If this has been a glimpse of the computer-as-ski-goggles future, that future is definitely going to be weird. Below are some of the examples we’ve seen of purportedly real Vision Pro users pinch-gesturing away in public, as well as a few homemade demos people have made.

At the game Air Vision Pro courtside is crazyyyy 😭 (via jonah_rothman/IG) pic.twitter.com/knGjcdUok9 — Overtime (@overtime) February 5, 2024

Yes, this Tesla video was a stunt Although that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Think different. #applevisionpro pic.twitter.com/dEALUsntS8 — Dante (@lentinidante) February 2, 2024 Gizmodo reports that the creator “confirmed that the video was a ‘skit’ that he made with friends and that he wasn’t arrested”: He claims he only drove with the headset for 30-40 seconds while driving his Tesla. “[I] was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “That’s why we filmed the police.” In other words, he filmed the cops on unrelated duties to make people believe he was arrested.

There’s a Cybertruck one, too At risk of stating the obvious:



Don’t fucking do this. pic.twitter.com/dvEgjwjjvL — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) February 4, 2024

On a plane Imagine sitting beside someone doing the Vision Pro dance for 14 hours straight... https://t.co/xvAGSM5fQE — Nick De Mey (@nickdemey) February 5, 2024

While parenting Dad mode: Already found a great application of the #VisionPro, watching Avatar: The way of water while my daughter sleeps on me. I eventually adjusted the angle of the virtual screen so that I could easily recline and rest my head/neck. This feels like one of the premium… pic.twitter.com/HN1qOHJCeF — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) February 4, 2024

At the post office What happens when you teach the post office to use #VisionPro ? pic.twitter.com/2HrZLokadZ — Chris Dancy 🌈🧠🧙🏼‍♂️🤖 (@chrisdancy) February 5, 2024

Overmultitasking How to watch sports on the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/dD1PBxAHiR — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) February 3, 2024 Using TikTok on Apple Vision Pro has changed my life: pic.twitter.com/ecOgvyxlLl — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) February 3, 2024

Confusing the cat … my cat is so confused as to what i've been up to 😂😭 #VisionPro pic.twitter.com/4HtSI0uTo3 — Noah Herman (@noahhermanyt) February 3, 2024

… Or walking the robot dog Oh no it’s reached London#AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/Hh3ovCxKWm — Zac Alsop (@zacalsopp) February 4, 2024

There are plenty of memes, too

Extra-distracted boyfriend:

Pablo Escobar isn’t just waiting:

Memes are evolving pic.twitter.com/xAmBpZ2KCs — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) February 4, 2024

Apple Vision Pro owners looking at everyone else: pic.twitter.com/mWEqD5zpL6 — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 4, 2024

13. Don't forget to wear your sunscreenpic.twitter.com/QgVwjADYDh — Sai Rahul (@sairahul1) February 5, 2024

And, of course: