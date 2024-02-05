People Are Doing Some Interesting Things With the Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s new $3,499 Vision Pro “spatial computing” augmented-slash-virtual -reality headset finally became available to consumers last week, and since then, footage has begun to emerge on social media of people using it in the wild. Many of these early adopters seem to be content creators of one type or another, so it’s not always easy to tell which images and videos have been staged (or at least exaggerated). The one thing that’s clear: If this has been a glimpse of the computer-as-ski-goggles future, that future is definitely going to be weird. Below are some of the examples we’ve seen of purportedly real Vision Pro users pinch-gesturing away in public, as well as a few homemade demos people have made.
On the subway
At the game
Just walking around
@sanjosefoos
Its hasnt even been a day yet 💀😭 #apple #applevision #applevisionpro #visionpro #sanjose #siliconvalley♬ original sound - SJFOOS
@lukemianiyt
Using Vision Pro in public 👅 #apple #visionpro #tech #vr #publicinterview #applesquad♬ original sound - LukeMianiYT
Yes, this Tesla video was a stunt
Although that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
Gizmodo reports that the creator “confirmed that the video was a ‘skit’ that he made with friends and that he wasn’t arrested”:
He claims he only drove with the headset for 30-40 seconds while driving his Tesla. “[I] was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “That’s why we filmed the police.” In other words, he filmed the cops on unrelated duties to make people believe he was arrested.
There’s a Cybertruck one, too
On a plane
At a restaurant
YouTube creators Isaac Mosna and Patrick Tomasso went out to dinner:
And they tried out some other activities as well:
While parenting
At the post office
Overmultitasking
Confusing the cat …
… Or walking the robot dog
There are plenty of memes, too
Extra-distracted boyfriend:
Pablo Escobar isn’t just waiting:
And, of course: