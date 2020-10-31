90 Million Americans Have Already Voted: Live Election Updates

It’s almost over. Photo: Angela Weiss and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Arguably the most Election Day in living memory is less than 72 hours away, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has continued to hold a steady lead over President Trump in national and key battleground state polls. We’re tracking the campaigns, court cases, early vote turnout, final polls, and all the latest developments in the race through Election Night — and beyond, if necessary.

Updates will appear below in reverse chronological order.

Early and Often: 90 Million have already voted nationwide

According to the U.S. Elections Project’s latest analysis, more than 90 million Americans have already cast their ballots. That amounts to almost two thirds of the entire vote total in 2016. The staggering early-vote turnout includes 57 million votes by mail, which comprises more than 62 percent of the 91 million mail-in ballots which were sent out to voters across the country.

Battleground Watch: Obama will campaign in Georgia on Monday

The Biden campaign is continuing to make a big play for the sudden swing state of Georgia — which Trump carried by five points in 2016, but is currently rated a toss-up in this year’s contest by FiveThirtyEight. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that President Obama will hit the campaign trail in the state on Monday in support of Biden and Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock:

Obama’s visit represents a forceful final push by Biden’s campaign to expand the electoral map and capture Georgia’s 16 electoral votes – and deal a devastating blow to President Donald Trump’s re-election hopes. It’s also an effort to help the two Democratic Senate candidates, who are both in tight races that could determine control of the chamber. …

More than 3.8 million Georgians have already cast ballots, and analysts from both political parties say demographic and voting history data suggests Democrats have built an early lead. But Republicans tend to have an edge on Election Day voting, and Obama’s visit aims to undercut the GOP advantage.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will campaign in the the state for the second time in eight days on Sunday.

Final Polls: Still a tight race in Pennsylvania

The final Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll of Pennsylvania voters landed on Saturday, showing Biden with a five point lead of Trump in the state (49-44 percent). Biden led by seven points in the last edition of the poll a week ago. New York Times pollster Nate Cohn reacted to the poll on Twitter by noting the continued tightening of the race: “These sample sizes are small, so this kind of change could very easily just be noise. But I do think the majority of PA polls over the last week or two have shown a subtle shift toward Trump that I don’t think we see in the other northern battlegrounds.”

A scary road rage incident in Texas

A convoy of Trump supporters harassed a Biden campaign bus in central Texas on Friday, at one point prompting a sideswipe collision, as well as the cancellation of a Biden campaign event. Supporters of the president driving vehicles adorned with Trump flags drove alongside — and at times surrounded — a Biden-Harris bus carrying campaign surrogates on I-35 as it drove from San Antonio to Austin for a campaign event.

Videos of the highway “trolling” (as Trump supporters have referred to it) showed the trucks boxing in the bus. At one point, a vehicle apparently traveling with the campaign bus tried to merge from the middle to the right lane behind the bus, but a Trump-convoy pickup following closely behind the bus blocked the car’s path. The car appeared to continue to try to merge into the lane and may have sideswiped the truck. What’s definitely clear from one video is that the driver of the truck then rammed the car back into the middle lane. Luckily, neither driver lost control of their vehicle, no one was apparently injured, and no larger accident followed — but it was still a dangerous exchange of what appeared to be road rage.

I can see the difference here -- The guy who posted this BULLSHIT was the one trying to push the truck off the road, why is everyone so gullible? People - get ahold of yourselves, this isn't a war its a fucking vote -- jesus... pic.twitter.com/4riQGHlXtu — Dennis Lastor (@dlastor) October 31, 2020

Katie Naranjo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, later shared a photo of the damage to the car:

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

Democratic Texas House Representative Sheryl Cole accused the Trump supporters of escalating their harassment “well beyond safe limits” and said that a joint-campaign event in Pflugerville, where the bus was meant to stop, was subsequently cancelled “due to security reasons.” In a statement to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, a Biden campaign representative alleged that the pro-Trump drivers had put the campaign’s “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.” It’s not clear if local police have investigated the incident.

Trump may continue holding rallies beyond Election Day

Politico reported on Friday night that the Trump campaign has been sending signals that the president may decide keep hosting public rallies next week after Election Day:

Top surrogates for the Trump campaign have been told to keep their Novembers clear for potential campaign events. And Trump campaign advisers said not to rule out the possibility Trump continues his rallies even as election officials continue to count ballots after the Nov. 3 election, according to a campaign surrogate and two Trump advisers.

With the possibility that there might not be a clear winner on election night in key swing states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina, the campaign has discussed putting Trump and his family on the road to give a morale boost to supporters and let the president fire off about the election to crowds.

“Don’t miscount the fact that Trump will continue to do rallies while they’re still counting votes,” said one adviser to the Trump campaign.

This post will be continuously updated throughout.