Yankees Manager Ejected From Game in Hilariously Unjust Fashion

Baseball fans can watch the sport for decades, yet on any given day witness something they’ve never seen before.

A perfect example of this truism arrived on Monday afternoon when Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from a game for yelling something he didn’t yell.

Thankfully, microphones picked up the whole thing.

Aaron Boone listened to the umpire and was ejected anyway. You can hear the entire interaction here pic.twitter.com/12RTZvdwDl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 22, 2024

It all went down in the top of the first inning during a tilt between the A’s and Yankees in the Bronx. Boone and veteran umpire Hunter Wendelstedt started jawing right from the beginning of Monday’s game over whether the A’s leadoff hitter had swung at a pitch that hit him. In footage of their exchange, Wendelstedt can be heard warning Boone, “You got anything else to say, you’re gone.” Boone looks displeased but does not comment further.

A few seconds later, a Yankees-hat-wearing fan sitting near the dugout yells something — it’s not clear what — at Wendelstedt. Not realizing the provenance of the remark, the umpire turns back around and immediately tosses Boone from the game. Boone, apoplectic, attempts to explain that he did not say anything, to which Wendelstedt replies, in the manner of an overtired parent, “I don’t care who said it, you’re gone!”

This is the guy the ump thought was Aaron Boone 😭 pic.twitter.com/c7FbEqdcGD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 22, 2024

Boone attempts to point out the offending fan and then pleads his case with the umpire, offering some reasonable defenses, such as “I did not say a word!” and “I did not say anything, Hunter!” and “I did not say a fucking thing!” Wendelstedt is unmoved, and Boone must take comfort in the Yankees’ hot start to the season from his team’s locker room.

The team, perhaps out of sorts with bench coach Brad Ausmus temporarily managing on Monday, ended up losing to the A’s 2-0. And after the game, Wendelstedt refused to admit his obvious error:

The words "I made a mistake" were right there in front of him but the umpire said all of this instead



(via @BryanHoch) pic.twitter.com/po6VU1uBtx — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2024

It’s all patently unfair. But you know what they say: