Santos Cursed Out His Congressional Enemies in a Group Chat

Former representative George Santos has never been afraid of criticizing his former colleagues who expelled him from Congress last year. But after the Republican candidate lost on Tuesday in the New York special election to replace him in the House, Santos took it to a new level.

The Daily Beast and Semafor report that Santos sent a text to a group chat with most of the New York Republicans in the House, who led the effort to kick him out after a scathing ethics report. “I hope you guys are happy with this dismal performance and your 10 million for futile Bull Shit cost the party,” he texted eight lawmakers. “I look very forward to most of you losing due to your absolute hate filled campaign to remove me from Congress arbitrarily. Now go tell the Republicans Base what you fucking idiots did and good luck raising money next quarter.”

The race to replace Santos was won by Democrat Tom Suozzi, who held the seat for the three terms before Santos. In total, Democrats spent $13.8 million compared to the GOP’s $8.1 million. And while pundits debate the meaning of the special election as it relates to the big one in November, we have at least gleaned one detail from all this: According to the text, representatives put the words Congressman and Congresswoman in their contacts to remember who they’re speaking to. Not so different than the “[Name] Work” that the rest of us are plugging in our phones.

