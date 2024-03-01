Alexei Navalny Was Buried to the Terminator 2 Theme Song

Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny became famous around the world for his courageous stands against the regime of Vladimir Putin. He was also really funny. Navalny flashed his trademark dark humor in public appearances, joking about things like being condemned to the infamous “Polar Wolf” prison in the Arctic Circle (“I am your new Santa Claus,” he tweeted) as part of his effort to prove that he didn’t fear Putin or his cronies. He was still cracking jokes and laughing in a court appearance the day before he died under mysterious circumstances at that prison.

Navalny got in one last laugh at his funeral on Friday. As his coffin was lowered into the ground, the tune playing in the background wasn’t some funeral dirge, but the theme from his favorite movie, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It was the refrain that plays during the movie’s famous final scene, as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s soulful killer cyborg gives a thumbs-up while he is lowered into a vat of molten steel, sacrificing himself to save the future:

Alexei Navalny was buried to the soundtrack from his favorite movie, Terminator 2 – the scene where @Schwarzenegger sinks into the vat of molten metal and gives a thumbs up pic.twitter.com/XAk5TUwsXk — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 1, 2024

Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in an X/Twitter post on Friday that “Alexei considered Terminator 2 the best film in the whole world” — a laudable opinion. (A less humorous song, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” also played as Navalny’s coffin descended.)

Navalny’s supporters remained defiant on Friday, even after their leader’s death and amid a dangerous environment for any kind of dissent.

This is the biggest pro-opposition gathering in Moscow since the war’s first days.



Navalny used to lead such protests columns in a freer Russia - now his dead body is lying in an open casket where they’ll pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/CgtrjsBLs6 — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 1, 2024

Muscovites are applauding and throwing flowers at the hearse as it drives to the cemetery. https://t.co/WaYBffnJJL — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) March 1, 2024

Mourners stood in long lines to attend his memorial service at a church in Moscow, chanting his name as well as pro-democracy and anti-war slogans, despite a heavy police presence.

#Navalny's grave as night falls in Moscow. Russian authorities did everything to prevent many thousands of supporters from saying farewell. Had they done so, the small pile of flowers would have been a mountain. pic.twitter.com/g2GoeciMjw — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixon__) March 1, 2024