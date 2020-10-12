Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings: Live Updates

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett participates in her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on October 12. Photo: Shawn Thew/Getty Images

Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, began on Monday at 9 a.m. ET and are set to last through Thursday. Barrett’s confirmation has always looked like a done deal, as Senate Republicans vowed to confirm Trump’s pick even before he announced that he had settled on Barrett. But in an ironic turn, the Rose Garden ceremony celebrating Barrett’s nomination raised doubts about Republicans’ ability to confirm her before the November 3 election, as it appears to have been a COVID-19 superspreader event. However, with only 22 days until Election Day and a number of GOP leaders still battling COVID, it seems extremely likely that Barrett will be the next Supreme Court justice. We’ll follow this week’s proceedings here, with updates appearing in reverse chronological order.

Democrats have not mentioned Barrett’s religion

But GOP senators are still defending her against their nonexistent attacks.

If there are no Democratic attacks on Barrett’s conservative Catholicism then Republicans will have to invent them. https://t.co/FjHc3LoXhJ — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 12, 2020

Democrats, who can often be in disarray, are incredibly disciplined and staying rigidly on their Affordable Care Act message during Barrett's confirmation hearing — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 12, 2020

The Supreme Partisan Court

A takeaway from hearings so far: Republicans decrying Supreme Court justices being viewed as being on one political "team" or another. But they also argue that a court vacancy should only be filled in an election year when the Senate and WH are held by the same political party. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 12, 2020

Klobuchar, Blumenthal zero in on post-election

Sen. @amyklobuchar: "We cannot divorce this nominee and her views from the election we are in...the reason people aren't going to fall for this is because it is so personal."



Full video here: https://t.co/QdpF3WrYpX #SCOTUS #SCOTUShearing pic.twitter.com/rboHEv41ac — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2020

.@SenBlumenthal to Judge Amy Coney Barrett: "Your participation, let me be very blunt, in any case involving Donald Trump's election would immediately do explosive enduring harm to the Court's legitimacy and to your own credibility. You must recuse yourself." #SCOTUShearing pic.twitter.com/NQA4fNBIOn — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2020

Yes, the American Bar Association approved Barrett

The organization, which always weighs in on SCOTUS nominees, gave Barrett its highest rating (“well qualified”) ahead of the hearings — and expect Republicans to mention that a lot. Per CNN:

“A substantial majority of the Standing Committee determined that Judge Barrett is ‘Well Qualified,’ and a minority is of the opinion that she is ‘Qualified’ to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Randall D. Noel, chair of the ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, wrote in a letter [on Sunday.]

The ABA focuses on a person’s “professional qualifications” and does not take into consideration their “philosophy, political affiliation or ideology” when making its determinations.

Meadows has reportedly spent more time with Trump during his illness than anyone

Video of Capitol Hill reporters insisting WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wear a mask while talking with them and Meadows deciding he won’t talk to reporters if he has to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/kDX10BLDnk — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 12, 2020

His excuse when he comes to the back of the plane on AF1 has been that he’s tested every day.



Which is the same theory of the case the WH used to come up with their plan to keep Trump from getting infected. https://t.co/dHR2SdWNaI — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 12, 2020

Mike Lee removes his mask to speak, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19

While senators had the option to appear at the hearing remotely, Senator Lee chose to show up in person. He wore a surgical mask when he arrived at the hearing, but he removed it when it was his turn to address the room.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee, who tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, is attending the Amy Coney Barrett hearings in person and does not wear a mask during his opening statement https://t.co/uScvfX9o80 pic.twitter.com/G4XTaWLkNl — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2020

Lee’s office released a letter from his physician, United States Congress Dr. Brian Monoahan, saying that he’s been cleared to attend the hearing. “Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease,” the letter said. “Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved. The CDC does not recommend repeat SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing if these criteria are met.”

Senator Thom Tillis, who tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day as Lee, opted to appear remotely, as did Senator Ted Cruz, who is quarantining after being exposed to Lee.

Democrats at the hearing reiterated their concerns about coronavirus spreading among senators attending in person.

“I do not know who has been tested, who should be tested who is a danger, what contact tracing has been done on infected and exposed senators and staff,” Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said. “Nothing. The whole thing, just like Trump, is an irresponsible botch.”

Democrats focus on threat to the Affordable Care Act

Every Democratic senator speaking at the hearing brought up the threat Barrett poses to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on the health care law the week after the election. “We will examine the consequences if — and that’s a big if — Republicans succeed in rushing through this nomination before the next president takes office,” Senator Dianne Feinstein said in her opening remarks.

In her opening statement, Dianne Feinstein focuses on health care and Amy Coney Barrett's potential opposition to the Affordable Care Act: "This well could mean that if Judge Barrett is confirmed, Americans stand to lose the benefits that the ACA provides" https://t.co/uScvfX9o80 pic.twitter.com/eGO5bOGWwd — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2020

Lindsey Graham drops the charade

In his opening statement, Graham described the proceedings as “the hearing to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court,” rather than saying senators would consider her nomination.

“This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens,” Graham added. “All the Republicans will vote yes, all the Democrats will vote no.”

In opening statement, Lindsey Graham on the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.



"I think I know how the vote is going to come out"https://t.co/drNkLt6yvv pic.twitter.com/68t95uc6lC — Luis Velarde (@luivelarde) October 12, 2020

It seems the White House COVID outbreak has not led to more caution among GOP senators

Mike Lee has COVID and is attending in the room. Lindsey Graham refuses to get tested for COVID. https://t.co/jHKQGXdK60 — Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) October 12, 2020

Mike Lee is in the hearing room and chatting with Graham pic.twitter.com/EKT2vnCtnv — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 12, 2020

A preview of Barrett’s opening statement

The text of Barrett’s opening statement was release before the start of the hearing. She plans to say that she will follow in the footsteps of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia (though she may actually hold more extreme views):

I also clerked for Justice Scalia, and like many law students, I felt like I knew the justice before I ever met him, because I had read so many of his colorful, accessible opinions. More than the style of his writing, though, it was the content of Justice Scalia’s reasoning that shaped me. His judicial philosophy was straightforward: A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were. Sometimes that approach meant reaching results that he did not like. But as he put it in one of his best known opinions, that is what it means to say we have a government of laws, not of men.

In the statement’s key section, Barrett puts forth the fiction that conservative originalists like herself are apolitical:

Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society. But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.

On today’s agenda: many opening statements

The hearings opened at 9 a.m. ET with an opening statement from Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, followed by remarks from ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein. Now the 20 other committee members will each get 10 minutes for opening statements, followed by remarks from Barrett.

Another superspreader event?

There are concerns that COVID-19 could spread among members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who are holding this week’s hearings. Two Republican committee members, Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, were diagnosed with COVID-19 following the Rose Garden event. Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham interacted with Lee, but he says he tested negative for COVID-19 last week – though he refused to take another test before his debate with Democrat Jaime Harrison on Friday, leading to a format change.

NBC News notes that Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, will participate remotely after Graham refused to delay the hearing:

Democrats on the 22-member Judiciary Committee, including vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, say they’re concerned the hearings could be another superspreader. Three of them asked Graham in a letter last week to delay the hearing to “ensure that we don’t risk the health and safety of fellow Senators, Senate staff, other Senate employees, as well as Judge Barrett and her family.”

A spokesman for Harris said Sunday that she plans to participate remotely from her Senate office.

A slight majority of American voters oppose holding confirmation hearings before the election

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found voters would prefer to let the next president decide who fills Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. Per the Post: