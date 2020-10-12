Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings: Live Updates

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, began on Monday at 9 a.m. ET and are set to last through Thursday. Barrett’s confirmation has always looked like a done deal, as Senate Republicans vowed to confirm Trump’s pick even before he announced that he had settled on Barrett. But in an ironic turn, the Rose Garden ceremony celebrating Barrett’s nomination raised doubts about Republicans’ ability to confirm her before the November 3 election, as it appears to have been a COVID-19 superspreader event. However, with only 22 days until Election Day and a number of GOP leaders still battling COVID, it seems extremely likely that Barrett will be the next Supreme Court justice. We’ll follow this week’s proceedings here, with updates appearing in reverse chronological order.

On today’s agenda: many opening statements

The hearings opened at 9 a.m. ET with an opening statement from Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, followed by remarks from ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein. Now the 20 other committee members will each get 10 minutes for opening statements, followed by remarks from Barrett.

Another superspreader event?

There are concerns that COVID-19 could spread among members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who are holding this week’s hearings. Two Republican committee members, Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, were diagnosed with COVID-19 following the Rose Garden event. Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham interacted with Lee, but he says he tested negative for COVID-19 last week – though he refused to take another test before his debate with Democrat Jaime Harrison on Friday, leading to a format change.

NBC News notes that Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, will participate remotely after Graham refused to delay the hearing:

Democrats on the 22-member Judiciary Committee, including vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, say they’re concerned the hearings could be another superspreader. Three of them asked Graham in a letter last week to delay the hearing to “ensure that we don’t risk the health and safety of fellow Senators, Senate staff, other Senate employees, as well as Judge Barrett and her family.”

A spokesman for Harris said Sunday that she plans to participate remotely from her Senate office.

A slight majority of American voters oppose holding confirmation hearings before the election

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found voters would prefer to let the next president decide who fills Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. Per the Post: