Reports: Amy Coney Barrett Is Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

Despite some late speculation that he might pick Barbara Lagoa, or a number of other Federalist Society-approved judges to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump appears to be going with the most obvious choice. CNN and the New York Times report that Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett.

The 48-year-old judge, who serves on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, has been at the top of Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist for some time. Many social conservatives were disappointed in 2018 when he nominated Brett Kavanaugh rather than Barrett to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat.

Trump’s official announcement is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday. Below is everything we know so far about this developing story, with the latest updates appearing in reverse chronological order.

Democrats say they’ll call for recusal on election outcome-related cases

CNN reports that Senate Democrats are planning to ask Barrett to recuse herself from Supreme Court cases involving the outcome of this fall’s elections:

Democrats have one major chance to paint the nominee unfavorably and potentially scuttle her chances during the hearings, which are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of October 12. The Democrats’ focus will in large part be on health care, including the nominee’s views on abortion rights, as well as the Affordable Care Act given that a GOP-led challenge to the law will be heard just a week after Election Day.

But Democrats plan to spotlight the arguments the President himself has been making in recent weeks over the fairness of the November 3 elections and the likely court fights that will ensue. Democrats, both on and off the Judiciary Committee, said that the nominee must make it clear she would not get involved in a case dealing with a President who had just nominated her to the lifetime position. …

“No one nominated in this process will be viewed as impartial,” Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who was his party’s vice presidential nominee in 2016, said Friday. “That person sadly cannot be viewed as impartial on matters dealing with the presidential election – especially after the President said he’s got to get a ninth justice on the court to resolve these likely election disputes.” Kaine added: “I think in order to avoid an appearance of bias, you have to recuse yourself.”

Also:

Several Dems say they won't bother meeting with Trump's nominee over their concerns with the expedited process and bc they plan to vote no.



"I don't think it's a good use of her time or my time," Bob Casey says. Hirono: “Whatever they have to say to me would be under oath." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 25, 2020

Surely the first of many ads attacking GOP senators over the rapid SCOTUS pick

Dem group not shying away from centering campaign on SCOTUS in the reddest of their 4 top Senate targets: https://t.co/u133XPs4bu — Taniel (@Taniel) September 25, 2020

Trump characteristically teases when asked to confirm

Other media outlets also reporting this. @POTUS tells reporters “I haven’t said it was her but she is outstanding." He also confirms that in #Florida he “did not” meet Judge Lagoa (one of the others on his shortlist). — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 25, 2020

The defense-through-attack spin is already underway

I believe the memo read: Republicans determined to show Dems the traps they hope they walk into https://t.co/PEosAkAx4Z — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 25, 2020

The countdown to confirm is about to begin, while polls continue to show that a majority of voters don’t want that

When Trump officially nominates Barrett tomorrow and officially notifies the Senate, Republican senators will have 38 days to confirm the nomination before Election Day. That would be an unprecedented pace for any Supreme Court nomination in modern American history, but with all but two members of the Senate GOP aligned to push ahead, it’s more likely than not they will be able to get it done.

Meanwhile, a moot point by American voters per the Washington Post on Friday:

[A new] Post-ABC poll, conducted Monday to Thursday, finds 38 percent of Americans say the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week, should be nominated by Trump and confirmed by the current Senate, while 57 percent say it should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year. Partisans are deeply divided on the issue, though clear majorities of political independents (61 percent) and women (64 percent) say the next justice should be chosen by the winner of this fall’s election, including about half of each group who feel this way “strongly.”

A couple Senate Democrats flipped to support Barrett’s nomination the last time

History may not repeat itself in this much higher profile case, however.

Here is the 2017 Senate vote to make Amy Coney Barrett an appeals court judge: 55-43, unanimous Republican support with three Democrats voting YES: Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly* and Tim Kaine.



(*Donnelly was defeated in 2018.)https://t.co/sgtJHx4eac — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 25, 2020

Early reports confirm Barrett is Trump’s pick (unless it surprise isn’t)

CNN reports: “In conversations with some senior Republican allies on the Hill, the White House is indicating that Barrett is the intended nominee, multiple sources said.”

The Times adds that Trump “met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia.”

CONFIRMED: A senior White House official tells me President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Surpreme Court.



(CNN and CBS are also reporting this.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 25, 2020

Of course, with this White House, anything is possible. CNN notes: “All sources cautioned that until it is announced by the president, there is always the possibility that Trump makes a last-minute change but the expectation is Barrett is the choice.” But as the Times also points out, there has been no evidence that the president interviewed anyone else.

Late shortlist additions Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton must be praying that the news really is “fake news.”