Reports: Amy Coney Barrett Is Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Julian Velasco/University of Notre Dame Law School/Shutterstock

Despite some late speculation that he might pick Barbara Lagoa, or a number of other Federalist Society-approved judges to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump appears to be going with the most obvious choice. CNN and the New York Times report that Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett.

The 48-year-old judge, who serves on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, has been at the top of Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist for some time. Many social conservatives were disappointed in 2018 when he nominated Brett Kavanaugh rather than Barrett to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat.

Trump’s official announcement is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, but CNN reports: “In conversations with some senior Republican allies on the Hill, the White House is indicating that Barrett is the intended nominee, multiple sources said.”

The Times adds that Trump “met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia.”

CONFIRMED: A senior White House official tells me President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Surpreme Court.



(CNN and CBS are also reporting this.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 25, 2020

Of course, with this White House, anything is possible. CNN notes: “All sources cautioned that until it is announced by the president, there is always the possibility that Trump makes a last-minute change but the expectation is Barrett is the choice.” But as the Times also points out, there has been no evidence that the president interviewed anyone else.

Late shortlist additions Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton must be praying that the news really is “fake news.”