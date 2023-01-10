Classified Documents Found in Biden’s Post-VP Office: What We Know

Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The White House revealed on Monday that it is working with the Justice Department and the National Archives and Records Administration after a “small number” of classified Obama-era documents were found in an office Joe Biden used at a think tank in Washington before his presidency. Though there are significant differences between this situation and the recovery of classified documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, former president Trump and his allies questioned why President Biden’s homes haven’t been raided by the FBI and said it’s proof of a double standard for conservatives. Here, what we know so far.

What was found in Biden’s old office?

The classified materials were found in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington on November 2, days before the midterms. They were discovered by the president’s personal lawyers, who were packing up the office space he used periodically from mid-2017, after he served as vice-president, until he launched his presidential campaign in 2020. Sources told CBS News, which broke the story on Monday night, that roughly ten documents were found in the office. The outlet reported:

The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the 10 classified documents consist of “US intelligence memos and briefing materials” on topics “including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter.” The documents are dated between 2013 and 2016, and were found in three or four boxes that also contain unclassified materials that fall under the Presidential Records Act.

There are special rules for handling classified documents, and under the Presidential Records Act, the president and vice-president are required to turn over all documents from their tenure to the National Archives.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, confirmed that the documents were found on November 2 and said the White House counsel’s office notified the National Archives on the same day. The next day, the documents were turned over to the National Archives, which then notified the Justice Department.

A source told CBS News that Biden does not know what the documents contain and that he only learned that there were classified documents in his old office when his attorneys notified the White House counsel’s office.

How has the government responded?

The Justice Department has launched a review of the Biden documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned John R. Lausch Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to oversee the process. Lausch is one of only two Trump-nominated U.S. Attorneys who are still serving. According to the Washington Post, the FBI is also involved in the review. Lausch has already briefed Garland, and the review is expected to wrap up soon. After that, the attorney general will decide whether any further steps, such as appointing a special counsel, are necessary.

“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives,” said Sauber, special counsel to Biden. “Since that discovery, the president’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

How is this different from Trump’s documents scandal?

It appears that both Biden and Trump violated the Presidential Records Act and had in their possession classified records that should have been with the National Archives. But there are some key differences:

• So far, it seems Biden had fewer than a dozen classified documents, while more than 300 classified materials were removed from Mar-a-Lago.

• While both presidents may have mishandled classified documents, the Trump investigation — which is now being handled by Special Counsel Jack Smith — involves potential obstruction of justice. At this point, it appears Biden is complying fully with investigators.

• As Sauber noted, the National Archives hadn’t requested these documents from Biden. Instead, his team quickly alerted NARA of their existence. In contrast, NARA reportedly spent more than a year trying to retrieve materials from Trump after he left office. They found 184 classified documents, including 25 “top secret” documents, in 15 boxes of materials retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January 2022. Months later, the Trump team turned over 38 more classified documents in response to a grand-jury subpoena — but the Feds came to believe that that they weren’t complying fully. The Justice Department obtained a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago in August and recovered hundreds more classified documents.

• All we know about the Biden classified documents so far is that they supposedly cover non-nuclear topics related to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom. Trump reportedly had a plethora of extremely sensitive documents in his possession, including information on a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities and intelligence gathered by secret human sources.

• As vice-president, Biden did not have the power to declassify documents. As president, Trump did have broad declassification powers, but he’s made dubious claims about how he exercised that right. His allies have claimed he had a “standing order” to declassify anything he removed from the White House, though there is no evidence of this and his lawyers have not pursued this argument in court. At one point, Trump claimed the president can declassify “even by thinking about it,” but that nonsensical argument is largely irrelevant. As the New York Times noted, none of the criminal laws cited by the FBI in obtaining a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago depended on whether the documents contained classified information.

How have Republicans responded?

Unsurprisingly, in public statements, Trump and his allies have ignored the differences between the Mar-a-Lago raid and the discovery of classified papers in Biden’s office.

In posts on Truth Social, Trump asked, “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?” Then he asserted that Biden’s actions are way worse than his own:

Others asked why Biden’s homes weren’t being raided:

When will the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team storm one of Biden’s many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant? https://t.co/6qfXdxePll — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2023

It’s just been discovered that Biden had HIGHLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS that were improperly stored in one of his private offices. INCREDIBLE! WHERE is the FBI? WHERE is the dramatic raid? We have two systems of justice in this country: one for them and one for us. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 9, 2023

Republican representative James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, said the Biden administration has made adhering to the Presidential Records Act “a top priority” and that “we expect the same treatment for President Biden.”

This post was updated to include additional information about the subject of the Biden classified documents.